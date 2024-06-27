EOD Training and Evaluation Unit 2 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Cmdr. Karl Staehle assumed command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 2 during a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, June 27, 2024.



Staehle relieved Cmdr. Paul Mahoney as commanding officer of EODTEU 2 in front of family, friends and service members. Mahoney was in command of the unit from August 2022 to June 2024.



Capt. Karl Haywood, commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 2, presided over the ceremony. He welcomed Staehle and praised Mahoney for his leadership during his time as the EODTEU 2 commander.



“Over the past two years, [Mahoney’s] team trained and evaluated over 51 units of action, in the process executing over 10,000 high-risk training events to include diving, demolition, combat skills, the use of live radiological sources, HRST/cast and parachuting operations,” said Haywood. “Thank you for the forthrightness, the analytical rigor you always applied to hard problems, and your commitment to developing realistic and sustainable training. You have built a team that is second to none.”



Haywood welcomed Staehle saying, “Cmdr. Staehle is coming to us from NECC PAC, and with his extensive experience within the EODGRU 2 clamancy and diverse background will undoubtedly be an asset. Karl, welcome to the team! The quality of the team you are inheriting cannot be overstated. I am confident you are the leader that can take this organization to the next level.”



In his first address as commanding officer, Staehle highlighted the competence and professionalism of EODTEU 2.



“The high standard of combat readiness that you instill each day is truly inspiring, and I know that every day, you’re working tirelessly to ensure that our units are ready to go down range and into harm’s way,” said Staehle. “The technical competence and innovative spirit of this team are without equal.”



Under the direction of commander, EODGRU 2, EODTEU 2 oversees training for all East Coast based EOD and mobile diving and salvage units as well as EOD Mobile Unit 8 based in Rota, Spain.



EODGRU 2 and its subordinate commands operate as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force providing skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable Navy EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations.



