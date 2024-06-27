Remains of World War II Soldier, Detroit native, to be buried in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. John E. McLauchlen Jr., a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred July 8 at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Belden-Larkin Funeral Home, Leavenworth, Kansas, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Detroit, McLauchlen was a member of the 436th Bombardment Squadron, 7th Bombardment Group during World War II. He went missing in action Dec. 1, 1943, at age 25, after the B-24J Liberator bomber he was piloting, during bombing mission from Panagarh, India, to the Insein Railroad Yard north of Rangoon, Burma, was hit by enemy, anti-aircraft fire.



McLauchlen was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Jan. 25, 2024, after his remains were exhumed from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, also known as the Punchbowl, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about 2Lt. McLauchlen Jr. go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3750137/pilot-accounted-for-from-wwii-mclauchlen-j/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Belden-Larkin Funeral Home, 913-682-2820.



-30-

