Fort Gregg-Adams and Fort Barfoot join efforts for Joint Environmental Cleanup

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Soldiers and civilians from Fort Gregg-Adams and Fort Barfoot came together in a joint environmental cleanup June 12.



Fort Gregg-Adams Directorate of Public Work’s Environmental Management Division hosted the event. Cleanup efforts were focused on the Training Area 14 section of Fort Gregg-Adams.



“The trash found in Training Area 14 will eventually make its way into the Chesapeake Bay,” said Directorate of Public Works Wildlife Biologist Shannon Scully. “It’s important for us to monitor and protect this area from becoming polluted.”



The specific forested area was chosen because it sits in the Chesapeake Bay watershed area of the installation that is behind on-post housing.



The cleanup effort was a part of the Army’s Clean the Bay Program.



Throughout the years, service members and civilians taking part in the Clean the Bay Program have made significant contributions to cleaner rivers and streams and a healthier Chesapeake Bay. In 2022, more than 1,000 DoD volunteers at 27 military installations cleaned up nearly 22,500 pounds of trash.



Volunteers included Col. James D. Hoyman, the garrison commander; Col. James Shaver, Fort Barfoot garrison commander; Michael Alder, deputy to the Fort Barfoot garrison commander; Maj. James Wells, Fort Barfoot garrison executive officer; Maj. Brian Eromenok, Fort Barfoot Maneuver Training Center commander; Cpt. Ryan Smith, Fort Barfoot deputy directorate of logistics; Warrant Officer 1 Dan Canada, Fort Barfoot garrison safety officer; Staff Sgt. Mark Patterson, Fort Barfoot Maneuver Training Center S1 non commisioned officer-in-charge; Staff Sgt. Marla Tompkin, Fort Barfoot MTC S4 NCOIC; Sgt. Samuel Johnson, Fort Barfoot MTC training NCO; members from the local community and Marines from Fort Gregg-Adams.





“Events like today are what allow our installations to come together in one combined effort to make one big positive impact,” said Shaver.



In total, volunteers collected one tricycle, a washing machine, a full bed frame, a kiddie pool, three pallets, three recycle bins, four tires, eight chairs, 20 golf balls, 30 bags of trash and several other miscellaneous pieces of debris.



Once all the trash was collected, select Marines and civilians were presented with garrison commander coins of excellence for their outstanding efforts during the joint environmental cleanup.



“What you all do, whether here today or in your everyday lives, truly makes a difference,” said Hoyman. “It starts with you and your positive actions.”



Among those awarded were two Marines, Pvt. First Class Papillion and Pvt. First Class Gehringer, and two members from the Environmental Management Division, John Allen, natural resource manager, and Shannon Scully, wildlife biologist.



“On behalf of DPW’s Environmental Management Division, we want to thank everyone who came out to volunteer in today’s joint efforts,” said Scully. “All this wouldn’t be possible without all of you!”



To learn more about the Army Clean the Bay Program, click here: https://www.denix.osd.mil/chesapeake/dod-cbp-stewardship/clean/

