Anderson Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Hunter Anderson graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) June 27, 2024.



Anderson, from Hayesville, North Carolina, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including his strong belief in patriotism.



“I joined the Navy because of a desire to protect my country,” said Anderson. “I believe that our way of life and the freedoms that we have are a privilege, but they do come with a cost. It requires men and women to step up and choose to serve their country and be willing to make that sacrifice. I’ve always felt a great desire to do my part as a citizen of the United States.”



Anderson, 30, graduated from Dunlap High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society and the varsity soccer team. Following high school, he attended Appalachian State University and received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Anderson is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Anderson, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“Winning the award is such a privilege. I’ve always been the kind of person who tries to keep my head down and do whatever I’m assigned to the best of my ability. I’m not the kind of person who seeks attention, so to be recognized for working hard and doing what I was supposed to was surprising. I can honestly say it’s an ideal start to my naval career and will serve as a reminder that I have the ability to succeed as long as I put in the effort.”



Anderson’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate, Fuels (ABFC) Willie McGhee, Sonar Technician Surface 1st Class (STG1) Robert Schwerdtfeger and Fire Controlman 1st Class (FC1) Dylan Sublette, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“All of my RDCs were great at motivating us,” he said. “Petty Officer Schwerdtfeger and Petty Officer Sublette, my second and third RDCs, were so invested in our success and growth. Even when they needed to correct us, you always got the feeling that what they were doing was for our benefit. I also appreciated the way they used humor to lighten the mood when we things got too serious or we were feeling down about our performance. I learned a lot from them about the different ways people respond to training and how important it is to be adaptable as a leader.”



Additionally, Anderson said his family and fellow recruits helped push him to success.



“My shipmates were always there for me,” said Anderson. “When things weren’t going well, they had my back. On the other hand, when we succeeded, they were the first ones there to celebrate with me. Having their support made things so much easier. I also wouldn’t have had success here if it weren’t for my wife. She’d send me letters every single day with Bible verses and quotes from my favorite writers. Her timing was always impeccable and just what I needed to motivate myself to face the day ahead. The positivity and encouragement she was able to provide is something that meant a lot to me.”



Anderson said that while there were a number of challenges, learning to communicate effectively with such a diverse group was the most difficult to overcome.



“It’s not easy spending 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with the same people,” he said. “There were a ton of challenges and obstacles we had to face. When you have so many people from different backgrounds, figuring out how to get everyone on the same page and working together can be a challenge. Our RDCs did an excellent job teaching us the right way to go about things whenever there was conflict. With time and effort, we eventually found our groove and were able to grow from the experience.”



After graduation, Anderson will attend “A” School for additional training in San Diego, California.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.