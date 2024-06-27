Navy Medicine town halls emphasize civilian support to global mission

The U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery hosted in-person and virtual town halls that focused on the importance of the civilian workforce, organization objectives and career progression at the Defense Health Headquarters, June 27.



Employees across the Navy Medicine Enterprise joined the Director of the Civilian Corps and Executive Director Dr. Michael McGinnis and Stephanie Wright, the deputy director of the Civilian Corps, as they led a discussion addressing current events, career progression, training opportunities, challenges and concerns, as well as providing tools and resources.



“Communication has always been important to me as a leader,” said McGinnis, during his first enterprise-wide town hall address. “I need to have your feedback about ways that we could do that better going forward and how we can continue to invest in ourselves as a workforce.”



With a community of more than 2,000 Navy Medicine civilian employees in over 50 different occupations throughout the globe, the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps play a critical and foundational role in helping the Department of the Navy meet its mission.



“I think it is really important, regardless of your position,” stated McGinnis. “Is that what you do, provides essential functions that support Navy Medicine.”



Navy Medicine is committed to retention and recruitment, as well as supporting a high-caliber workforce. The enterprise is examining how it is bringing in talent, looking for areas to improve and making changes to attract the best knowledge and expertise.



“We have a pretty impressive range of educational and training services available to our civilians,” explained Sarah Carlson, the program manager for the Civilian Corps. “We also are interested in getting input from our staff on leadership development opportunities to fit their needs.”



The event also provided a platform for employees to ask various questions from the audience and participants online.



“We should really be taking care of our people,” concluded Anthony Franklin, the acting director for headquarters operations and the director for the secretariat and administration. “We want our people to come to work – to be successful and valued to where they want to grow professionally – while serving the greater mission.”



Established on April 30, 2017, the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps facilitates job skills, leadership developmental opportunities, and advocacy for all Navy Medicine civilian employees to further advance employee knowledge, skills, and abilities to meet existing and future mission requirements and enhance individual career progression opportunity.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

