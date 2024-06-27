USS Blue Ridge arrives in Laem Chabang, Thailand

LAEM CHABANG, Thailand – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff arrived in Laem Chabang, Thailand for a routine port visit, June 28.

The port visit demonstrates the continuation of over 190 years of friendly relations between the U.S.-Thai government.

"Our friendship with Thailand is one of oldest in the Indo-Pacific, and it is a testament to our enduring alliance that USS Blue Ridge and U.S. 7th Fleet are visiting Laem Chabang during our patrol this summer,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “Thank you so much to our Thai hosts for welcoming us - we look forward to sitting down with our Royal Thai Armed Forces counterparts and engaging with the community in Pattaya while we are here."

During the port visit, 7th Fleet and Blue Ridge leadership will meet with their Royal Thai Armed Forces counterparts and local leaders.

Additionally, members from the ship’s crew and the 7th Fleet staff will participate in community relations and cultural events to learn local history, give back to the community, and engage with the people of Pattaya.

As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific.

