    31st MEU Conducts Expeditionary Strike in Philippine Sea with New Missile

    First AH-1Z JAGM Launched in INDOPACOM During EXPO Strike

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2024

    Story by Capt. Pawel Puczko 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    OKINAWA, Japan – The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit sank a moving training target vessel during an expeditionary strike exercise in the Philippine Sea, Wednesday 26, June.

    An AH-1Z Viper, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 Reinforced, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fired a live AGM-179 Joint Air-to-Ground Missile (JAGM), striking a towed moving training vessel during a training mission at sea. A JAGM is a precision-guided munition for use against high value stationary, moving, and relocatable land and maritime targets. The missile can be used to defend key maritime terrain against a wide-range of targets from armored vehicles to maritime patrol craft during conflict. The success of this expeditionary strike demonstrates the 31st MEU’s capability to deliver precision strikes at sea and safeguard a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Each live-fire training event that the 31st MEI conducts is in strict compliance with applicable U.S. environmental laws, regulations, and permit requirements to minimize potential harm to the environment. Live fire expeditionary strikes are conducted only after the area has been surveyed for the presence of people, marine vessels, aircraft, and marine species. These missions are fully compliant with the National Environmental Policy Act, Marine Mammal Protection Act, Endangered Species Act, and a general permit under the Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act.

    As the nation’s premier crisis response force, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit provides a credible and sustainable force capable of executing a wide range of operational and humanitarian operations.

    The point of contact for any questions is 31st MEU Communication Strategy and Operations Director at pawel.puczko@usmc.mil.

    -30-

