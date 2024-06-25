Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Three Team Meets with Aspiring Civil Service Mariners

SAIPAN—The commodore and team of Maritime Prepositioning Ships Squadron Three met with recent maritime academy graduates at Saipan to provide an introduction to seafaring careers with Military Sealift Command, May 25, 2024.



Capt. Steven Wasson, commodore of MPSRON 3, spoke with the recent graduating class of Western Pacific Maritime Academy at Kagman High School, Marianas High School, and Da’ok Academy, many of whom aspire to become MSC civil service mariners.



Wasson visited the academy at their respective high schools to share insight with the graduated class of 2024 about jobs as a civil service mariner and the journey the students are about to undertake.

Shortly after, Wasson introduced his staff, their jobs in the Navy, and answered questions about life at sea and opportunities in MSC.



After meeting with the MPSRON 3 staff, the Natibu Division of the Sea Cadets and the Western Pacific Maritime Academy toured the USNS Charlton (T-AKR 314), a large, medium-speed roll on/roll off prepositioned ship.



While aboard, the Sea Cadets and students were able to see what life would be like aboard an MSC vessel, interview the staff, and have a Q-and-A session with the ship’s master.



Seventeen Western Pacific Maritime Academy students graduated with a Merchant Mariner Credential. This qualification helps position grads for careers with MSC. Several soon-to-be graduates have already accepted positions of employment.



Western Pacific Maritime Academy is a non-profit organization that fulfills maritime workforce opportunities through excellence in maritime training in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and beyond.



The United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps is a non-profit youth organization founded in 1958 with the commitment to provide knowledge and skills of military services and offer a variety of specialized military training, according to their website.



Commander, MPSRON 3 supports warfighters from all the U.S. Armed Forces by prepositioning MSC ships throughout the Indo-Pacific Region, ensuring Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps vehicles, heavy equipment, personnel and supplies are strategically positioned to support the full range of military operations.



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

