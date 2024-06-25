Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michael Keller Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Staff Sergeant

    RUSTBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Pacific Air Forces

    Rustburg, VA native, Michael Keller has been promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force . Keller is currently serving as a Flying Crew Chief with Pacific Air Forces, Kadena Air Base, Japan. Keller has served in the military for 4 years.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    RUSTBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    RUSTBURG, VIRGINIA, US
