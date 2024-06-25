Rustburg, VA native, Michael Keller has been promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force . Keller is currently serving as a Flying Crew Chief with Pacific Air Forces, Kadena Air Base, Japan. Keller has served in the military for 4 years.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 20:44
|Story ID:
|475083
|Location:
|RUSTBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|RUSTBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michael Keller Has Been Promoted to the Rank of Staff Sergeant, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT