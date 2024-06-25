Rustburg, VA native, Michael Keller has been promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force . Keller is currently serving as a Flying Crew Chief with Pacific Air Forces, Kadena Air Base, Japan. Keller has served in the military for 4 years.

