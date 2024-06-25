NAVFAC Pacific Hiring Qualified Engineers for Satellite Office in Spokane, Washington

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific is recruiting qualified candidates for full-time, permanent engineering positions at an upcoming NAVFAC Pacific satellite office in Spokane, Washington.



The recruitment aims to fill engineering positions ranging from structural, mechanical, electrical, civil and fire protection engineers who are located in the Spokane commuting area.



“We are hiring talented engineers who will be responsible for project design development and engineering support across the Pacific area of operations,” said NAVFAC Pacific Chief Engineer Marc Wong.



As NAVFAC’s workload across the Pacific increased exponentially within the past few years, NAVFAC Pacific performed an analysis that resulted in establishing a satellite design and engineering office, which will help accelerate execution as well as strengthen and enhance workforce learning and performance.



“Our guiding principle for opening the Spokane location is to drive performance and positive results for our systems command,” said Wong. “Join our NAVFAC team and help provide critical infrastructure and engineering solutions to support our Nation’s defense.”



The NAVFAC Pacific Spokane satellite office will officially open in October 2024. Staff are being on boarded in advance of the opening. Prospective candidates are encouraged to submit their resumes to NAVFAC_PAC_HRO_Resumes@us.navy.mil.

