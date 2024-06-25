673d ABW nominated for presidential award, will compete at Air Force level

The 673d Air Base Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, has been named Pacific Air Forces’ nominee for the 2024 Commander-in-Chief’s annual Award for Installation Excellence, and will now compete at the Department of the Air Force level.



The CINC IEA was established in 1985 by then-President Ronald Reagan and recognizes outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations. One installation from each of the services and the Defense Logistics Agency is selected each year for this highly competitive presidential award for exemplary support of Department of Defense missions. The award encourages commanders to foster an environment that promotes innovative and creative ways of enhancing base-level services, facilities, and quality of life.



Installations compete on how well they achieve departmental objectives in several areas of installation management – including mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations.



“Team JBER remains on the leading edge of homeland defense, great-power competition and unrivaled power projection,” said U.S. Air Force Col. David Wilson, 673d ABW and JBER commander. “Alaskans live each day on the Last Frontier, and it’s in that spirit of endeavor and innovation that continues to set JBER apart. Our future is bright, we will continue to lead the DOD and set the standard for years to come.”



Excellent installations enable better mission performance and enhance the working and living conditions for military men and women, DOD civilians and their families. Each of the winning installations succeeded at being the best in achieving excellence in performing installation management within their military service and DLA. The award period for the 2024 CINC IEA award is Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2023.



“Our recent CINC IEA selection highlights our commitment to creative problem solving, process refinement and constantly looking for more efficient ways to execute our day-to-day operations,”said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Guzman, 673d ABW command chief during the award period. “It also serves as validation of JBER’s reputation as the Pacific’s premier joint base.”



The award is presented in two categories: Installation Excellence and Special Recognition. The winning installation will receive $1.25 million, a trophy, an installation excellence flag, and congratulatory letter signed by the president.

The runner-up installation will receive $750,000, and two honorable-mention installations will each receive $200,000; these amounts are subject to change based on evolving fiscal guidance.



In 2020, the Department of Defense also selected JBER as the winner of the 2020 CINC IEA, following a successful year of executing agile combat support and homeland-defense missions around the globe while taking on several large-scale events, from natural disasters to Exercise Northern Edge 19, PACAF’s largest Arctic security exercise.



The JBER Community voted to use the 2020 award money on childcare at Buckner Physical Fitness Center, a renovation to the Arctic Oasis Community Center, enhanced recreational areas, water bottle stations for dorms and barracks, Hangar 5 Field House improvements, blackout curtains for the barracks, nursing pods around the installation, and dog parks.



Other installation-funded projects included repairs to the Buckner Physical Fitness Center ice rink, the Elmendorf Fitness Center, the D Street car wash, and Talkeetna movie theater, as well as air conditioning for the Child Development Centers.

