DEVCOM CBC Microbiologist Wins STEM Achievement Award

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Brigadier General (retired) William King, Chairman of the National Defense...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Brigadier General (retired) William King, Chairman of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) CBRN Division, presents Sarah Katoski with her Joseph D. Wienand STEM Excellence Award at the NDIA CBRN Conference & Expo held at the Baltimore Convention Center, Maryland. (U.S. Army photo by Parker Martin) see less | View Image Page

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD – For the second year in a row, an employee from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) received the Joseph D. Wienand STEM Excellence Award at the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) CBRN Conference & Expo held at the Baltimore Convention Center, Maryland.



Sarah Katoski, a DEVCOM CBC microbiologist, received the CBRN Division award for her outstanding contributions to innovation within various CBRN defense programs. The award's name is in honor of Joseph D. Wienand, former director of DEVCOM CBC (then known as the Edgewood Chemical Biological Center) from 2010-2014.



This award specifically targets individuals in junior to mid-level positions who contribute to the STEM aspects of CBRN defense. Considering this prestigious goal, the Joseph D. Wienand Award actively encourages international participation in this particular mission space.



Katoski, who brings with her 20 years of military background, was selected based on her pioneering work in the microbiology field as well as her efforts toward multiple projects that she has contributed to during her tenure as a CBRN professional. In her time at DEVCOM CBC, she has significantly impacted CBRN efforts and committed to training the next generation of STEM professionals. Katoski has continuously exemplified her excellence in the major products and projects she is involved in.



Katoski has inspired the CBRN community and beyond with her innovation on numerous occasions, including a congressionally funded effort to evaluate a commercially available handheld UV-C device working with an industry partner. She also led an initiative that evaluated decontamination efficacy and worked in parallel with the Department of Agriculture and NASA as they developed detection capability within the same device.



"I'd like to thank our leadership, including (DEVCOM CBC Director of Research and Operations) Dr. (Frederick) Cox," said Katoski after accepting her award. "They make the job environment what it is so that I can continue to apply our research and uphold standards for the warfighter – thank you."



Katoski also works to leave an enduring legacy in STEM fields and the CBRN industry by participating in community outreach events such as the Aberdeen Proving Ground STEM Day, the annual Magic of Science Fair and Family Festival and the grand opening of the Discovery Center at Water’s Edge. She is a mentor at the Science and Mathematics Academy at Aberdeen High School, guiding students on their way to becoming the next generation of scientists.



*****

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Chemical Biological Center (CBC) is aligned under the U.S. Army Futures Command (AFC) and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM.)



AFC provides Army modernization solutions (integrated concepts, organizational designs, and technologies) in order to allow the Joint Force, employing Army capabilities, to achieve overmatch in the future operation environment. DEVCOM is a major subordinate command of AFC. DEVCOM leads in the discovery, development, and delivery of technology-based capabilities to enable Soldiers to win our nation’s wars and come home safely. DEVCOM CBC is the Army’s principal research and development center for chemical and biological defense technology, engineering, and field operations. DEVCOM CBC is headquartered at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.