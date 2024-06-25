Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Airmen Revitalize WWII-Era Airfields

    GUAM

    06.27.2024

    Story by Drew Buchanan 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Civil engineers from the 356th Expeditionary Prime Beef Squadron and the 513th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron carried out clearing and construction operations at Northwest Field on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in May 2024. This project aims to revitalize the World War II-era airfield, enabling it to serve as a power projection platform in support of the Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) Agile Combat Employment (ACE) initiative.

    ACE is an operational concept that supports operational schemes of maneuver to ensure airpower in a contested environment while simultaneously maximizing survivability. The successful employment of ACE positions the Air Force to observe, orient, decide, and act in concert across all domains.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 14:28
    Location: GU
    PACAF
    Andersen AFB
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    356 ECEG
    513 ERHS
    Expeditionary Prime BEEF Squadron

