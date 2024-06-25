PACAF Airmen Revitalize WWII-Era Airfields

Photo By Drew Buchanan | Civil engineers from the 356th Expeditionary Prime Beef Squadron and the 513th...... read more read more

Photo By Drew Buchanan | Civil engineers from the 356th Expeditionary Prime Beef Squadron and the 513th Expeditionary Red Horse Squadron carried out clearing and construction operations at Northwest Field on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in May 2024. This project aims to revitalize the World War II-era airfield, enabling it to serve as a power projection platform in support of the Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) Agile Combat Employment (ACE) initiative. ACE is an operational concept that supports operational schemes of maneuver to ensure airpower in a contested environment while simultaneously maximizing survivability. The successful employment of ACE positions the Air Force to observe, orient, decide, and act in concert across all domains.