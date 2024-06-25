Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Huntsville Center hosts Antitrust Crimes Training

    Photo By Lillian Putnam | Vijay Rao and Marc Hedrich, Department of Justice trail attorneys, lead antitrust...... read more read more

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Story by Lillian Putnam 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville hosted Department of Justice attorneys to lead training on antitrust crime in public procurement.

    Vijay Rao and Marc Hedrich, Department of Justice trail attorneys, led the training for more than 250 Huntsville Center contractors, lawyers and other professionals to elaborate on the intricacies of antitrust laws and regulations.

    Christopher Weisenberger, Huntsville Center assistant center counsel procurement fraud advisor, began the training session with an important reminder for those in the workforce.

    “This is a great opportunity to learn about antitrust crimes and fraud. It’s not just my job as a procurement fraud advisor, but it is everyone’s job to say something if they see something,” he said.

    The training covered how to find and report mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud, kickbacks and money laundering.

    Throughout the training, old case studies were used to show the participants real examples and demonstrate the importance of reporting to the proper authorities.

    “With billions of dollars being spent on federal programs, it is critical to ensure companies properly use those funds,” Rao said.

    “If a crime affects the free market, we need to know about it.”

