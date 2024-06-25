REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville hosted Department of Justice attorneys to lead training on antitrust crime in public procurement.



Vijay Rao and Marc Hedrich, Department of Justice trail attorneys, led the training for more than 250 Huntsville Center contractors, lawyers and other professionals to elaborate on the intricacies of antitrust laws and regulations.



Christopher Weisenberger, Huntsville Center assistant center counsel procurement fraud advisor, began the training session with an important reminder for those in the workforce.



“This is a great opportunity to learn about antitrust crimes and fraud. It’s not just my job as a procurement fraud advisor, but it is everyone’s job to say something if they see something,” he said.



The training covered how to find and report mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, tax fraud, kickbacks and money laundering.



Throughout the training, old case studies were used to show the participants real examples and demonstrate the importance of reporting to the proper authorities.



“With billions of dollars being spent on federal programs, it is critical to ensure companies properly use those funds,” Rao said.



“If a crime affects the free market, we need to know about it.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 14:29 Story ID: 475042 Location: ALABAMA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Huntsville Center hosts Antitrust Crimes Training, by Lillian Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.