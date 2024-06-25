Air Force Reserve Command honors annual Award winners for 2023

WASHINGTON — Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) celebrated its Annual Award winners for 2023 during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Each Airman, noncommissioned officer, senior noncommissioned officer, and first sergeant was nominated by their individual units, exemplifying the outstanding effort put forth by the members of the Reserve Command in support of the Air Force mission: to fly, fight, and win. These nominees and winners personify the Air Force’s core values of "integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do."



Congratulations to the Winners:

First Sergeants Council Award:

• Winner: 302nd Airlift Wing

First Sergeant of the Year:

• Winner: SMSgt Nicholas Ortiz, HQ AFRC

o Nominees:

 MSgt Trina Torres, 10th AF

 MSgt Sheelah Smith, 22nd AF

 SMSgt Richard Hanratty, 4th AF

SNCO of the Year:

• Winner: SMSgt Raymond Shaw, 22nd AF

o Nominees:

 MSgt Jeremy Squires, 10th AF

 MSgt Christina Felix, 4th AF

 SMSgt Timothy Whalon, ARPC

 MSgt Catherine Ruckstuhl, HQ AFRC

NCO of the Year:

• Winner: TSgt Jose Lucero, 10th AF

o Nominees:

 TSgt Krystal Hatter, 22nd AF

 TSgt Ryan French, 4th AF

 TSgt Brett Vega, ARPC

 MSgt Oscar Acosta (Not pictured), HQ AFRC

Airman of the Year:

• Winner: SrA Anastasia Beard, 10th AF

o Nominees:

 SrA John Wortman (Not pictured), 22nd AF

 SrA Duncan Williams, 4th AF

Their dedication and excellence represent the finest qualities of the Air Force Reserve and inspire their peers to uphold the high standards of the Air Force mission. We wish the winners the best of luck as they move on to compete at the Headquarters Air Force level.

