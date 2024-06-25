Expeditionary Strike Group 2 Changes Command

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA—Rear Adm. David Walt relieved Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group TWO (ESG 2) during a change of command ceremony held in the hangar bay of Assault Craft Unit FOUR (ACU 4), June 27.

Rear Adm. Martin Muckian, Deputy Commander, U.S. Second Fleet, presided over the event and presented Nicholson with a Legion of Merit in recognition of his time in command of ESG 2. Rear Admiral David Patchell (RCN), Vice-Commander, U.S. Second Fleet, served as the guest speaker for the event.



In his role as Commander, ESG 2, Nicholson oversaw the preparations for and support of two Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) deployments, two major fleet outreach events, to include the first-ever Fleet Week Miami, and was an operational commander for numerous engagements with NATO Allies and partner nations, to include Exercises Steadfast Defender 2024, the largest NATO exercise since the Cold War, and Baltic Operations 2024, the largest in its 53 year history, greatly enhancing combined deterrence and interoperability. Nicholson’s next assignment is to the Chief of Naval Operations Staff in Washington, DC.



“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to command Expeditionary Strike Group TWO and work with fantastic Sailors and Marines,” said Nicholson, “the amphibious ships, assault craft, air-control, medical, and beach units of ESG 2 provide the most varied capabilities and expertise across the fleet. Additionally, the ESG 2 staff is trained and ready to command and control Naval forces across the spectrum of missions from humanitarian relief to major combat operations. It is a bittersweet to say farewell, but I know Admiral Walt is poised to take the command staff and amphibious fleet to even greater heights.”



Walt is a native of Dallas, Texas, and a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin where he commissioned as a surface warfare officer. After transitioning to Naval Aviation, his operational assignments encompassed deployments to the CENTCOM, EUCOM, SOUTHCOM and INDOPACOM AORs including operational command of Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific and the forward deployed Warlords of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light Five One (HSL-51) flying the MH-60R and SH-60B Seahawk. Walt served his most recent flag officer assignment as Deputy Director for Resources and Acquisitions, J-8, on the Joint Staff.

ESG 2 provides oversight and management of two amphibious squadrons, 13 amphibious ships, four Expeditionary Sea Base crews, a Naval Beach Group, and two tactical air control squadrons. It is the U.S. Navy’s East-Coast lead for amphibious operations and expertise, with a staff postured to command or support operations in five separate combatant command areas of operation—across the spectrum of conflict and competition, ready to fight and win and at all times personifying its motto of Ready, Responsive, Resolute.

