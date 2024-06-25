Celebrating CCAF graduates

Photo By Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico | U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, presents Senior...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico | U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, presents Senior Airman Steven Montes, 17th Comptroller Squadron financial management airman, with the Air & Space Forces Association Pitsenbarger Award during a Community College of the Air Force graduation in the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 21, 2024. The award provides a one-time grant of $750 and a one-year complimentary AFA eMembership to selected top enlisted Airmen and Guardians graduating from the CCAF who plan to pursue a bachelor’s degree. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn J. D’Errico) see less | View Image Page

The 17th Training Wing celebrated 52 joint service graduates who earned their associate degree from the Community College of the Air Force at the Powell Event Center, on June 21.

The CCAF is the only federally chartered academic institution that serves the Air Force's enlisted force. The 17th TRW had the unique privilege of sharing the opportunity to graduate with joint service partners.

“Whatever uniform you’re wearing, it’s about growing as human beings; that is what education is all about,” said Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th TRW commander. “All of you have taken that step to improve yourselves, not just for our services, but for your families.”

The college annually awards over 22,000 associate degrees from 69 degree programs.

The college’s mission is to offer and award job-related associate degrees in applied sciences and other academic credentials that enhance mission readiness, contribute to recruiting, assist in retention and support the career transitions and professional growth of the Air and Space Force enlisted corps.

“Continue to strive for excellence in all that you do, and never forget you have the power to shape your future,” said Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, 17th TRW command chief. “Congratulations once again to all the graduates; we are proud of every one of you. The sky isn't the limit, just the beginning.”

For many of the graduates, a CCAF degree is the first step toward a bachelor’s degree.

Congratulations to the newest CCAF graduates!

ARMY

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Diresto

Staff Sgt. Noel Padillagonzalez

Staff Sgt. Victor Valentinsamot

AIR FORCE

Staff Sgt. Danielle Anderegg

Staff Sgt. Timothy Balch

Staff Sgt. Carlos Ballesteros

Brandon Bodily

Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burris

Senior Airman Aaron Byron

Staff Sgt. Tevin Charles

Master Sgt. Jayme Christensen

Senior Airman Maya-Alexandra Clement

Staff Sgt. Latrice Coleman

Tech. Sgt. Jordan Cosgrove

Staff Sgt. Christopher Crane

Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Eaton

Staff Sgt. Joshua Elrod

Staff Sgt. Trey Euler

Staff Sgt. Keith Ferguson

Staff Sgt. Megan Fritz

Staff Sgt. Catherine Gannon

Senior Airman Ninfa Garcia

Master Sgt. Marvin Gutierrez

Staff Sgt. Maryah Hanson

Tech. Sgt. Corey Hollington

Tech. Sgt. Malique Houchen

Staff Sgt. Mckayla Kennard

Senior Airman Heather Lee

Staff Sgt. Christopher Metzger

Staff Sgt. Charles Miller

Master Sgt. Anthony Montano

Senior Airman Steven Montes

Senior Airman Victoria Montville

Senior Airman Selena Moore-Chamberlain

Senior Airman Timothy Morgan

Staff Sgt. Michael Myles

Senior Airman Heidi Nieves

Airman First Class Kelton Oge

Tech. Sgt. Bryce Patane

Tech. Sgt. Mary Paz Chiguina

Staff Sgt. Makenna Phanivong

Tech. Sgt. Julian Rangel

Tech. Sgt. Robert Rodriguez

Staff Sgt. Shelbyann Ross

Staff Sgt. David Salazar

Staff Sgt. Jose Solorio

Staff Sgt. Ryan Stewart

Staff Sgt. Kristianna Thomas

Staff Sgt. Rafael Tran

Senior Airman Jaclyn Troiano

Senior Airman Tiara Vaughn

Staff Sgt. D Andra Vigil

Staff Sgt. Jamie Wadsworth

Senior Airman Joseph Williams

Staff Sgt. Jabara Williams

NAVY

Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnithan Bush

Petty Officer 1st Class Anjelica Salas