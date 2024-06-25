Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating CCAF graduates

    Celebrating CCAF graduates

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico | U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, presents Senior...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico 

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th Training Wing celebrated 52 joint service graduates who earned their associate degree from the Community College of the Air Force at the Powell Event Center, on June 21.
    The CCAF is the only federally chartered academic institution that serves the Air Force's enlisted force. The 17th TRW had the unique privilege of sharing the opportunity to graduate with joint service partners.
    “Whatever uniform you’re wearing, it’s about growing as human beings; that is what education is all about,” said Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th TRW commander. “All of you have taken that step to improve yourselves, not just for our services, but for your families.”
    The college annually awards over 22,000 associate degrees from 69 degree programs.
    The college’s mission is to offer and award job-related associate degrees in applied sciences and other academic credentials that enhance mission readiness, contribute to recruiting, assist in retention and support the career transitions and professional growth of the Air and Space Force enlisted corps.
    “Continue to strive for excellence in all that you do, and never forget you have the power to shape your future,” said Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, 17th TRW command chief. “Congratulations once again to all the graduates; we are proud of every one of you. The sky isn't the limit, just the beginning.”
    For many of the graduates, a CCAF degree is the first step toward a bachelor’s degree.
    Congratulations to the newest CCAF graduates!
    ARMY
    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Diresto
    Staff Sgt. Noel Padillagonzalez
    Staff Sgt. Victor Valentinsamot
    AIR FORCE
    Staff Sgt. Danielle Anderegg
    Staff Sgt. Timothy Balch
    Staff Sgt. Carlos Ballesteros
    Brandon Bodily
    Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burris
    Senior Airman Aaron Byron
    Staff Sgt. Tevin Charles
    Master Sgt. Jayme Christensen
    Senior Airman Maya-Alexandra Clement
    Staff Sgt. Latrice Coleman
    Tech. Sgt. Jordan Cosgrove
    Staff Sgt. Christopher Crane
    Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Eaton
    Staff Sgt. Joshua Elrod
    Staff Sgt. Trey Euler
    Staff Sgt. Keith Ferguson
    Staff Sgt. Megan Fritz
    Staff Sgt. Catherine Gannon
    Senior Airman Ninfa Garcia
    Master Sgt. Marvin Gutierrez
    Staff Sgt. Maryah Hanson
    Tech. Sgt. Corey Hollington
    Tech. Sgt. Malique Houchen
    Staff Sgt. Mckayla Kennard
    Senior Airman Heather Lee
    Staff Sgt. Christopher Metzger
    Staff Sgt. Charles Miller
    Master Sgt. Anthony Montano
    Senior Airman Steven Montes
    Senior Airman Victoria Montville
    Senior Airman Selena Moore-Chamberlain
    Senior Airman Timothy Morgan
    Staff Sgt. Michael Myles
    Senior Airman Heidi Nieves
    Airman First Class Kelton Oge
    Tech. Sgt. Bryce Patane
    Tech. Sgt. Mary Paz Chiguina
    Staff Sgt. Makenna Phanivong
    Tech. Sgt. Julian Rangel
    Tech. Sgt. Robert Rodriguez
    Staff Sgt. Shelbyann Ross
    Staff Sgt. David Salazar
    Staff Sgt. Jose Solorio
    Staff Sgt. Ryan Stewart
    Staff Sgt. Kristianna Thomas
    Staff Sgt. Rafael Tran
    Senior Airman Jaclyn Troiano
    Senior Airman Tiara Vaughn
    Staff Sgt. D Andra Vigil
    Staff Sgt. Jamie Wadsworth
    Senior Airman Joseph Williams
    Staff Sgt. Jabara Williams
    NAVY
    Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnithan Bush
    Petty Officer 1st Class Anjelica Salas

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 12:55
    Story ID: 475030
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating CCAF graduates, by A1C Evelyn D'Errico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Celebrating CCAF graduates
    Celebrating CCAF graduates
    Celebrating CCAF graduates
    Celebrating CCAF graduates
    Celebrating CCAF graduates

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Graduation Ceremony

    TAGS

    CCAF
    17th TRW
    educational development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT