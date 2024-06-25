Celebrating CCAF graduates

The 17th Training Wing celebrated 52 joint service graduates who earned their associate degree from the Community College of the Air Force at the Powell Event Center, on June 21.
The CCAF is the only federally chartered academic institution that serves the Air Force's enlisted force. The 17th TRW had the unique privilege of sharing the opportunity to graduate with joint service partners.
“Whatever uniform you’re wearing, it’s about growing as human beings; that is what education is all about,” said Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th TRW commander. “All of you have taken that step to improve yourselves, not just for our services, but for your families.”
The college annually awards over 22,000 associate degrees from 69 degree programs.
The college’s mission is to offer and award job-related associate degrees in applied sciences and other academic credentials that enhance mission readiness, contribute to recruiting, assist in retention and support the career transitions and professional growth of the Air and Space Force enlisted corps.
“Continue to strive for excellence in all that you do, and never forget you have the power to shape your future,” said Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia Washington, 17th TRW command chief. “Congratulations once again to all the graduates; we are proud of every one of you. The sky isn't the limit, just the beginning.”
For many of the graduates, a CCAF degree is the first step toward a bachelor’s degree.
Congratulations to the newest CCAF graduates!
ARMY
Staff Sgt. Jonathan Diresto
Staff Sgt. Noel Padillagonzalez
Staff Sgt. Victor Valentinsamot
AIR FORCE
Staff Sgt. Danielle Anderegg
Staff Sgt. Timothy Balch
Staff Sgt. Carlos Ballesteros
Brandon Bodily
Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burris
Senior Airman Aaron Byron
Staff Sgt. Tevin Charles
Master Sgt. Jayme Christensen
Senior Airman Maya-Alexandra Clement
Staff Sgt. Latrice Coleman
Tech. Sgt. Jordan Cosgrove
Staff Sgt. Christopher Crane
Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Eaton
Staff Sgt. Joshua Elrod
Staff Sgt. Trey Euler
Staff Sgt. Keith Ferguson
Staff Sgt. Megan Fritz
Staff Sgt. Catherine Gannon
Senior Airman Ninfa Garcia
Master Sgt. Marvin Gutierrez
Staff Sgt. Maryah Hanson
Tech. Sgt. Corey Hollington
Tech. Sgt. Malique Houchen
Staff Sgt. Mckayla Kennard
Senior Airman Heather Lee
Staff Sgt. Christopher Metzger
Staff Sgt. Charles Miller
Master Sgt. Anthony Montano
Senior Airman Steven Montes
Senior Airman Victoria Montville
Senior Airman Selena Moore-Chamberlain
Senior Airman Timothy Morgan
Staff Sgt. Michael Myles
Senior Airman Heidi Nieves
Airman First Class Kelton Oge
Tech. Sgt. Bryce Patane
Tech. Sgt. Mary Paz Chiguina
Staff Sgt. Makenna Phanivong
Tech. Sgt. Julian Rangel
Tech. Sgt. Robert Rodriguez
Staff Sgt. Shelbyann Ross
Staff Sgt. David Salazar
Staff Sgt. Jose Solorio
Staff Sgt. Ryan Stewart
Staff Sgt. Kristianna Thomas
Staff Sgt. Rafael Tran
Senior Airman Jaclyn Troiano
Senior Airman Tiara Vaughn
Staff Sgt. D Andra Vigil
Staff Sgt. Jamie Wadsworth
Senior Airman Joseph Williams
Staff Sgt. Jabara Williams
NAVY
Petty Officer 2nd Class Johnithan Bush
Petty Officer 1st Class Anjelica Salas
