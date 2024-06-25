A Legacy of Service: Oregon's CSM Conley Joins Ranger Hall of Fame

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Col. Christopher Hammonds and Command Sgt. Maj. Pedro Chavez, command team of the...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Col. Christopher Hammonds and Command Sgt. Maj. Pedro Chavez, command team of the Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade (ARTB), present Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Brunk W. Conley with the Ranger Hall of Fame award at Fort Moore, Ga., June 26, 2024. The award recognizes Conley's exceptional service as both an active-duty Ranger and National Guard leader, exemplifying the highest standards of the Ranger community throughout his 35-year career. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT MOORE, Ga. -- Command Sgt. Maj. Brunk W. Conley, a distinguished veteran of the Oregon Army National Guard, was inducted into the prestigious Ranger Hall of Fame on June 26, 2024, at Fort Moore, Georgia, honoring a career that exemplifies the dual-nature of National Guard service.



Conley, who served over 35 years in uniform, including serving as the 10th Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard, was recognized for his exceptional leadership and dedication to both the Ranger community and the National Guard. His career uniquely bridges the active-duty and reserve components, demonstrating the versatility and high standards maintained across the U.S. Army's various elements. Conley's induction into the Ranger Hall of Fame marks a significant milestone, as he is the first Ranger to serve as Command Sergeant Major of the Army National Guard, representing over 300,000 enlisted soldiers in that role.



The induction ceremony highlighted Conley's remarkable career, which began in 1982 with the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He later transitioned to the Oregon Army National Guard, where he held various leadership positions and deployed twice to combat with the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Iraq and Afghanistan.



A unique aspect of Conley's induction was the presence of seven of his fellow Rangers from the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. These men, who have maintained a strong bond for over four decades, were there to support their brother-in-arms.



"We've been friends for 42 years. We meet every two years. They're my brothers. I love them and would take bullets for every single one," Conley said, emphasizing the enduring camaraderie forged in the Ranger community.



Conley's military awards include the Bronze Star Medal with oak leaf cluster, the Combat Infantryman's Badge, and the Ranger Tab. Conley's career exemplifies the unique blend of civilian and military service that characterizes the National Guard. While Conley's military accomplishments are impressive, his commitment to service extended beyond the battlefield and into the classroom. He taught high school physics and chemistry for many years while coaching athletes, embodying the "Citizen soldier" ideal.



"I hold the term citizen soldier above all else," Conley stated, emphasizing the importance of this dual service. "There's something noble, honorable about it. They should write poems and odes and songs about citizen soldiers."



His experience during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, where he served as a Brigade Command Sergeant Major, further demonstrated the National Guard's crucial role in domestic emergencies. This mission and his deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan showcased the versatility and importance of Guard members in national defense and homeland security operations.



The Ranger Hall of Fame, established in 1992, honors extraordinary Rangers and preserves their contributions to American military history. Inductees are carefully selected from all eras of Ranger history, with only the most exceptional Rangers chosen for this honor.



Conley's induction is a testament to the National Guard's commitment to excellence and its unique opportunities for professional growth and service to both state and nation.



"The National Guard allowed me to serve my community, state, and country while pursuing a civilian career," Conley noted. "It's a path that offers unparalleled experiences and leadership opportunities."



He further emphasized the importance of understanding the dual nature of Guard service: "We need to teach young Soldiers that in the Guard, you serve both the military and your community. Once they grasp this dual role, they'll want to stay. It's a unique opportunity no other military service offers."



During the ceremony, Conley was presented with the Ranger Hall of Fame medallion, symbolizing his selfless service and remarkable accomplishments in defense of the nation. The medal, a specially cast bronze medallion suspended from a red, white, and blue ribbon, signifies selfless service, excellence, and remarkable accomplishment in defense of the nation and the highest ideals of service.



Conley's journey from active duty Ranger to National Guard leader to Ranger Hall of Fame, inductee, illustrates the diverse and rewarding career paths available in the National Guard. The Guard offers both the opportunity to serve one's community and the possibility of achieving the highest levels of military distinction.



In a stirring finale, recipients and Ranger-qualified attendees stood together to recite the Ranger Creed, their voices united in reciting the creed that has guided generations of Rangers. The ceremony closed with a resounding "Rangers Lead the Way!" echoing through the hall, a fitting tribute to the recipients' exemplary careers and the enduring spirit of the Ranger community.



-30-