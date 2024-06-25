BJACH raises Awareness of Men’s Health during unit physical training event

Photo By Jean Graves | Lt. Col. Charny, deputy commander of clinical services, and Capt. James Walker,...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | Lt. Col. Charny, deputy commander of clinical services, and Capt. James Walker, chaplain, for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital rendered honors during Reveille while participating in the Men's Health Month, ruck march, Jun. 27, at the Warrior Hills Golf Course, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana. Charny, an Emergency Medicine doctor, said he recommends men schedule an annual appointment with their primary care provider. “I encourage men to participate in self-care, listen to their bodies, take up men’s healthcare causes, and support other men in maintaining their health and getting through their recovery,” he said. “Men, 35 years and younger, should have routine testicular exams, while those 45 years and up should be concerned with colon cancer and consider colonoscopies. Men, 50 years and older, require prostate screening.” Charny said the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force website is a good resource for patient self-care information and education. see less | View Image Page

FORT JOHNSON, La. —Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital raised awareness about men’s health with an esprit de corps ruck march, at 6 a.m., Jun. 27, around the Warrior Hills Golf Course, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



Sgt. Payton Moore, religious affairs specialist for the hospital organized the Men’s Health Month event for the BJACH team.



“This all started by accident. Last year I wanted to bring people in the unit together and thought a ruck march at the golf course would be a fun and informal way to build comradery,” he said. “When I realized it was Men’s Health Month it just seemed perfect. Last year we had such a great turn out, I was approached to do it again this year.”



Moore positioned facts from health.mil about men’s health along the route to encourage men to prioritize their health.



“Take care of yourself, listen to your body and see a doctor if you are experiencing health problems, waiting might make your situation worse,” he said. “A man’s worst enemy is himself. I hope this ruck is a reminder for everyone to prioritize their physical and mental health during the month of June.”



Lt. Col. Alexander Ragan, installation director of psychological health, emphasized the connection of men’s healthcare and mental health.



“Mental health is health and men are often less likely to seek medical care because they may feel pressure to appear tough and not show weakness. They might also avoid doctors due to fear or denial about their health,” he said. “Men are also more likely to choose unhealthy behaviors like smoking or heavy drinking to cope with stress or to fit in with social norms, than women.”



“Poor mental health can lead to physical problems in men, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and a weakened immune system. Stress, anxiety, and depression can make it harder for men to take care of themselves, leading to unhealthy habits and worsening physical conditions,” he said. “It's important for men to break the stigma of seeking help for mental and physical health issues. Encouraging open conversations about health and participating in events like this can lead to improved well-being and longer, healthier lives.”



Lt. Col. Grigory Charny, deputy commander for clinical services at BJACH, explained why men’s healthcare is such a critical topic for Soldiers.



“Military service is still a predominantly male dominated occupation, and can be one of the most grueling careers, physically, and mentally. From carrying heavy equipment, jumping out of airplanes, and experiencing a high operational tempo our Soldiers are experiencing significantly increased wear tear on their bodies and minds.”



Charny, an Emergency Medicine doctor, said he recommends men schedule an annual appointment with their primary care provider.



“I encourage men to participate in self-care, listen to their bodies, take up men’s healthcare causes, and support other men in maintaining their health and getting through their recovery,” he said. “Men, 35 years and younger, should have routine testicular exams, while those 45 years and up should be concerned with colon cancer and consider colonoscopies. Men, 50 years and older, require prostate screening.”



Charny said the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force website is a good resource for patient self-care information and education.



“Men culturally try to ‘suck-it-up’ and subsequently present late in the disease process when efficacy of medical intervention starts to wane,” he said. “I applaud Sgt. Moore for coordinating this event and bringing the focus of male health to our attention. This event was an excellent reminder for us to continue to educate our male patients on how to access healthcare routinely in an informed manner.”



Editor’s Note: To learn more about screening recommendations visit the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force Website at: https://www.uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/uspstf/