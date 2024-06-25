USAMMC-K holds change of command ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Col. Marc Welde, left, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, accepts the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Marc Welde, left, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, accepts the unit colors from Lt. Col. Mark Sander, outgoing commander of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea, during a change of command ceremony June 24 at Camp Carroll, Republic of Korea. Welde then passed the colors to the new commander, Lt. Col. Nathan Wagner, center, signifying the transfer of command. (U.S. Army photo by Seo, Bomin) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CARROLL, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Korea team members bid farewell to their outgoing commander and welcomed a new leader during a change of command ceremony June 24.



Col. Marc Welde, commander of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command, presided over the ceremony and described outgoing commander Lt. Col. Mark Sander as “a one-of-a-kind leader” who pushed USAMMC-K to new heights through strong leadership, high standards of accountability and a passion for people.



“You’ve done an amazing job setting a vision and transforming the unit to meet the needs of this dynamic theater,” Welde said.



USAMMC-K serves as the theater lead agent for medical materiel, or TLAMM, in support of U.S. Army Forces Korea. On an annual basis, USAMMC-K manages more than 2,000 stock items, valued at over $3.3 million, and executes more than $34 million in medical materiel sales.



The center completes over 20,000 optical fabrication orders and hundreds of medical maintenance work orders in support of 168 joint force and interagency customers.



The organization is one of three direct reporting units to AMLC, the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel.



“It is no simple task to be both constant and proficient at our required daily functions, sustaining all health care functions for the United States government in Korea, as well as collaborating, training and preparing to scale and transform ourselves for any contingency in the region,” Sander said.



Welde noted that Sander’s leadership also led to strengthened relationships with the Korean community and partner agencies, as well as spurred numerous individual accomplishments throughout the USAMMC-K team, including several promotions, inductions into the Order of Military Medical Merit, or O2M3, and an Army-level safety award for the entire unit.



Sander will head to the Harvard Kennedy School, where he will complete a national strategy fellowship.



Handing the reins over to Lt. Col. Nathan Wagner, Sander said: “This command will make you better … I look forward to all the possibilities and achievements that await USAMMC-K under your leadership.”



Wagner brings a wealth of leadership experience, the AMLC commander said, noting his seven deployments over his career to Iraq, Afghanistan and the Horn of Africa in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Inherent Resolve.



He most recently served as executive officer to Brig. Gen. Yolonda Summons, supporting her dual role as director of Policy and Force Integration, Office of the Surgeon General, and deputy chief of staff for Operations (G-3/5/7), U.S. Army Medical Command.



“While the unit is currently postured for great success,” Welde said, “I trust that your fresh set of eyes and extensive background will only take the organization to the next level.”