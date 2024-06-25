Creating optimal conditions for optimal sleep

Photo By Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rocio Trejo, 334th Training Squadron Radar, Airfield &...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rocio Trejo, 334th Training Squadron Radar, Airfield & Weather Systems Specialist student, James Chapman, 334th TRS RAWS instructor, and Airman Basic Quintin Humbert, 334th TRS RAWS student, pose for a photo on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 20, 2024. The 334th Training Squadron partnered with the 59th Medical Wing to conduct a sleep study to determine the effects of a controlled sleep environment on an Airman’s physical and academic test scores. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits) see less | View Image Page

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – To demonstrate peak human performance in the classroom and on the field, Airmen need not only physical exercise, good study habits, a healthy diet but quality sleep as well.



The 334th Training Squadron partnered with the 59th Medical Wing to conduct a sleep study to determine the effects of a controlled sleep environment on an Airman’s physical and academic test scores.



“We have 90 participants split into two groups; the intervention group, who sleeps in rooms incorporating cooling mattresses, top fans and black-out curtains for optimal sleep, and the control group who resides in regular rooms with a thermometer and temperature log,” said Senior Master Sgt. Richard Krotchie, 334th TRS radar, airfield & weather systems specialist flight chief.



Once the study concludes, the Airmen will take a survey over their experience. Data from academic scores, performance scores from basic military training and survey inputs will be pushed to the 59th Medical Wing for analysis. With participants reporting how their sleep quality is increased, the 334th TRS anticipates an improvement on test scores.



“It’s important that we’re doing this because we’ve witnessed the consequences of Airmen having poor sleeping habits in the operational field: sleeping past their alarms, being late to work, or being groggy and making mistakes on simple tasks,” said Tech. Sgt. Clinton Doriocourt, 334th TRS radar, airfield & weather systems specialist instructor. “If we take preventative measure while they’re in technical school, we can stop a lack of sleep from becoming an issue in the first place. Training units might even take our results and use them for their own Airmen in the future.”



By studying the impact of a sleep environment, the 334th TRS can increase the trend of Airmen getting a goodnight’s rest by placing them in a setting that promotes proper sleep, and teaches them proper sleeping habits so they can reach their highest potential in their careers.