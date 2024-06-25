NAVFAC PWT Team Awarded Honorable Mention in Presidential Federal Sustainability Awards

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Public Works Transportation team was awarded an honorable mention for “Electrifying the Federal Fleet” at the Presidential Federal Sustainability Awards presented June 25 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C.



The Department of Navy Non-Tactical Vehicle and Equipment (NTVE) fleet is one of the largest federal fleets, with approximately 60,000 assets across 71 installations and nine global Facilities Engineering Commands (FECs). As transportation sector electrification begins transitioning in earnest, the Department of Navy has taken steps to rapidly, yet strategically transform its fleet to meet zero-emission goals and reduce operational costs.



The Navy Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Program Team has been a leading force for federal fleet electrification. Their leadership and innovation resulted in development of Navy’s fiscal year 2024 charging station project pipeline of 1,661 planned ports, which will enable an additional estimated 3,300 electric vehicles to operate on Navy bases.



“Through innovative thinking, the team continues to navigate the complexities of zero-emission vehicle conversions while planning and executing comprehensive charging infrastructure projects to align with the Navy’s electrification strategy,” said David Cook, NAVFAC fleet electrification program manager. “I am proud of our achievements, which have not only put Navy on the path to a sustainable future but also underscore our commitment to efficient and effective fleet management.”



Congratulations to the Navy ZEV Program Team!

Brendan Casey – NAVFAC HQ, Fleet Electrification Program Manager

David Cook – NAVFAC EXWC Energy Management Division

Brad Borer – NAVFAC LANT AOR Transportation Specialist Supervisor

Peter Perez – NAVFAC PAC AOR Transportation Specialist Supervisor

Mike Bessette – NAVFAC SE Fleet Manager

