Army's top NCO visits Jackson

Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer made his first trip to Fort Jackson as the Army’s top noncommissioned officer, June 19-20. He visited various places on post and witnessed Basic Combat Training and the Soldier induction ceremony.
While at Jackson, Weimer toured a Child Development Center, went out to the Forge, stopped by the Drill Sergeant Timothy Kay Soldier Performance Readiness Center, and met face-to-face with Soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 09:19
|Story ID:
|474993
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
