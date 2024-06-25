Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army's top NCO visits Jackson

    240619-A-JU979-6427

    Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer speaks to trainees at the Forge. Weimer offered...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Story by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer made his first trip to Fort Jackson as the Army’s top noncommissioned officer, June 19-20. He visited various places on post and witnessed Basic Combat Training and the Soldier induction ceremony.

    While at Jackson, Weimer toured a Child Development Center, went out to the Forge, stopped by the Drill Sergeant Timothy Kay Soldier Performance Readiness Center, and met face-to-face with Soldiers.

