USARIEM Welcomes 25th Commander

During a Change of Command Ceremony today, the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine welcomed Col. Sharon Rosser as the 25th Commander and bid farewell to Col. Michael Cohen. Officiated by Brig. Gen. Edward Bailey, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick, the ceremony, rooted in tradition, signifies the change of leadership as the outgoing commander, Cohen, relinquishes responsibility and authority to the incoming commander, Rosser, by passing the ceremonial colors.



Witnessed by family, friends, distinguished guests, and the USARIEM team, the ceremony was held at the Natick Soldier Systems Center in Natick, Massachusetts, as well as live streamed on social media https://fb.me/e/cyQ10g93Q.



Bailey began by recognizing Cohen’s accomplishments during his two-year command at USARIEM, saying Cohen’s operational experience gained while working with NATO, the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, Special Forces and the 8th Army, contributed to his mission success.



“Mike developed an acute understanding and appreciation of Warfighter requirements and capability gaps–this in turn made him a strong advocate for our USARIEM researchers,” said Bailey. “As an engaged leader and subject matter expert in Soldier performance, Mike frequently pushed to have the Institute’s major programs published and shared. These actions highlighted USARIEM’s cutting edge research and increased the lab’s visibility. Some of these initiatives are widely considered to be among the most impactful research efforts in the history of the institute.”



Bailey commended Cohen and the USARIEM team on the many achievements over the past two years, including the Female Warfighter Research efforts, the Army Comprehensive Body Composition Study, the USARIEM Reduction in Musculoskeletal Injury Study, studies on the impact of macronutrient consumption on performance and the completion of the first field study at the new High Altitude Research Laboratory on Pikes Pike in Colorado.



After thanking Cohen for his time with USARIEM, Bailey said farewell to the Cohen family. “I wish you and your family the best in Germany, as you assume your role of Command Surgeon for the U.S. Africa Command.”



Following Bailey’s remarks, Cohen took to the podium to address the team.



To USARIEM he said, “What an amazing two years. You maintained an impressive OPTEMPO and never took your foot off the gas. Your unwavering commitment to improving the health and performance of the Warfighter resulted in many scientific achievements.”



Cohen praised the USARIEM’s team motivation and determination as “unrivaled.”



“What really makes a difference is how much our personnel take care of each other,” Cohen continued. “Whether the need is professional or personal, there always is an abundance of empathy and support. This caring culture truly adds to the uniqueness of USARIEM and is something that I will always remember of my time here. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of this team and this culture.”



Cohen closed by thanking Bailey, his family and the USARIEM team.



To Rosser, Bailey welcomed her as the new commander of USARIEM.



“I’ve had the privilege of working with Sharon in her recent assignment as the deputy commander of the Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center,” said Bailey. “I am confident that Sharon is the perfect commander to lead USARIEM forward.”



Rosser began her military career with the South Dakota Army National Guard as a combat medic, transitioning to active-duty Army as a Hospital Food Service Specialist and Respiratory Therapist. She received her commission as a Second Lieutenant in 2001 through the Interservice Physician Assistant Program, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree from University of Nebraska. She also holds a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a Doctor of Science in Physician Assistant Studies with a focus in Emergency Medicine from Baylor University in 2007. Rosser is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College – Intermediate Level Education and graduated from the Army War College in July 2023 with a Master of Strategic Studies degree.



Rosser served in various positions during her Army career, including Battalion/Brigade physician assistant; emergency medicine physician assistant; emergency medicine physician assistant residency director; primary emergency medicine and ultrasound faculty for the Interservice Physician Assistant Program; executive officer and director of hospital-based programs for the Medical Center of Excellence; director of comprehensive pain management for the Office of The Surgeon General, and Secretary of the General Staff for the Office of the Surgeon General.



Rosser deployed to Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan in support of operations.



Taking the stage as the 25th commander of USARIEM, Rosser thanked her family, friends and God for supporting through her more than 30-year journey leading to this milestone, saying their presence and willingness to share in her journey means the world to her.



Early in her career, Rosser had the opportunity to support research in Alaska, testing gloves, clothing and hospital food service containers. Thirty years later, she is taking command of the team leading this type of research in nutrition, clothing, and environmental factors affecting Warfighter health and performance.



“It is amazing how an individual Army career reconnects you to people and places and often comes full circle to bring you back “near” the beginnings of your journey,” said Rosser. “It is fitting that I get to share this experience of Warfighter research as my career continues. Leading you, the team members of USARIEM, who create solutions to enhance Warfighter health and performance, is truly an honor and I wholeheartedly believe my stead here is meant to be.”



In closing, Rosser addressed her USARIEM team, “…as we embark upon this journey together, during continued transformation, understand that we continue to have a role in ensuring we optimize warfighter health, remaining a combat ready force, and continuing to strengthen the Army profession.”



In Bailey’s closing comments, he expressed his thanks and well wishes to USARIEM and Rosser. “I’d like to thank the Soldiers, civilians, and contractors for their dedication to USARIEM’s mission. I am so proud of all that this team has accomplished—I expect your success will continue with Rosser’s leadership.”



USARIEM is a subordinate command of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command under the Army Futures Command. USARIEM is internationally recognized as the DOD's premier laboratory for Warfighter health and performance research and focuses on environmental medicine, physiology, physical and cognitive performance, and nutrition research. Located at the Natick Soldier Systems Center in Natick, Massachusetts, USARIEM's mission is to provide solutions to optimize Warfighter health and performance through biomedical research.

