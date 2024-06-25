Land a job with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Applying for a government job can seem intimidating. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District’s Talent Management Specialist Laura Azzarella, spoke with Niagara University’s faculty and students to discuss entry-level opportunities with the Corps of Engineers and how to successfully apply for them.



We make a difference

Enhance the country’s ability to move goods: Ports and waterways are a cornerstone of the U.S. economy. They support more than 30 million jobs and account for 26% of the nation’s GDP. At USACE, we make sure the waterways are clear for navigation.

Rehabilitate the ecosystem: We rebuild wetland ecosystems to replenish beneficial plant, fish, and bird species back into their natural habitats.

Advocate for all: We invest in underserved communities to take action to shape water resources infrastructure policy and programs to secure environmental justice and build climate resilience.

Solve problems: We’re the last line of defense for our Nation’s toughest challenges. We need the best and brightest to help us hold the line.

No one outranks a good idea: We must embrace thinking differently to accomplish our mission. This includes new ways of designing, overseeing, and managing projects, incorporating new tools and technology, and improving how we engage with industry leaders.



You don’t have to enlist in the Army to work with the Corps of Engineers. Almost 98% of the Corps of Engineers workforce are civilian employees. The first step in applying starts at www.usajobs.gov.



Tips when applying

Get a USAJobs account and build your resume: The format is different from the private sector.

Be specific: There’s about 3 million federal employees so hiring teams are looking for key identifiers in thousands of resumes and questionnaires every day. Write to the position you’re applying for to ensure you’re not lost in the stack.

Don’t be modest: Really represent yourself. Highlight your skills and achievements. Don't undersell your skill level.

Don’t oversell it: Write to your experience level. GS-05 through GS-07 is entry, GS-09 through GS-12 is junior, and GS-13 and above are senior.



Email dll-celrb-recruiting@usace.army.mil to discuss positions

