NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Ships and Sailors Participating in Fleet Week New York

A team of four NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Norfolk contracting specialists provided on site husbanding support to the Navy ships that participated in Fleet Week New York May 21 to 28.

According to Ricardo Lopez, a supervisory contracting specialist with the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Contracting Department, the contracted services included pilot and tug services, line handlers, fenders, force protection, transportation, trash removal, portable sanitary facilities, mobile crane services, Collection, Holding and Transfer (CHT) and greywater services and potable water. These are all typical goods and services required when a ship pulls into a liberty port.

NAVSUP FLC Norfolk arranges husbanding services for ship’s that pull into non-Navy ports on the east and west coasts of the United States, along with ports throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Mexico.

Coordination of an event as massive as Fleet Week is multi-phased and begins approximately nine months before the first ship ever pulls in to port. According to Lopez, “the biggest challenge was getting all communications aligned amongst all stakeholders in order to have appropriate approvals for changes being requested to services under contract,” he said.

The contract specialists coordinated with the crew of the two U.S. Navy ships that participated in this year’s New York Fleet Week - USS Bataan (LHD 5) and USS Marinette (LCS 25). They also coordinated with Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA).

Stakeholders’ needs are communicated to prospective husbanding service providers and contracts are awarded to those who provide the best value to the government for their services. After the husbanding service providers are selected, they are encouraged to also participate in the planning conferences and engage with the end users to ensure alignment of all services.

Lopez was one of four NAVSUP FLC Norfolk contracting specialists on site for Fleet Week, along with Tiffany Zwart, Stevi Parker and Stuart Davis. They were on hand to authorize any additional husbanding support items needed and help with any additional requirements or concerns as they arose.

“Fleet Weeks are always a challenge, but very rewarding,” said Zwart. “Being on ground allows us as contracting officers to make real time decisions to support the ships and ultimately the public. In addition to supporting the ships, we supported CNRMA and their public events that took place in Times Square, Liberty Park, and throughout Manhattan,” she added.

While in town for New York Fleet Week, Code 200 employees were able to enjoy some of the sights and sounds. “The community was welcoming, the police at the events were beyond professional and quite pleasant,” said Davis. “The Navy Band at Staten Island was incredible, as always. I enjoyed the local food, of course. The availability of the Sailors to have the opportunity to visit Manhattan to see the sights was a big plus, as well. It was, overall, a great experience for the Sailors,” Davis added.

“Having an overall very successful Fleet Week New York and being able to provide the ships immediate onsite support was extremely rewarding for us,” said Lopez.

