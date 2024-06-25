Marine Corps Recruiting Command Wraps Up Educators Workshop with Law-Focused Event

Photo By Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie | Brett Sitts, director of career services at the University of Kansas School of Law,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie | Brett Sitts, director of career services at the University of Kansas School of Law, takes notes during the resiliency class breakout during the Educators Workshop on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., June 12, 2024. The workshop enables MCRC to spread awareness of the Marine Corps' purpose, values and service opportunities to those educators who are engaged in supporting the future of their students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Marine Corps Recruiting Command hosted the annual Educators Workshop from June 10 to 14, 2024. The workshop enables MCRC to spread awareness of the Marine Corps' purpose, values and service opportunities to those educators who are engaged in supporting the future of their students.



“The hope is that these educators gain a better understanding of the leadership developmental process so that they can go back to their schools and with a better understanding to help students make informed decisions,” said Greg Gilliam, community engagement and National Partnership officer with MCRC. “As leaders concerned with the advancement of today’s youth, they [educators] understand the importance of providing young people with the knowledge needed to succeed, the discipline to apply what they learn and the desire to achieve more.”



Educators, coaches and administrators gathered from around the country to take part in learning more about what it takes to become a leader of Marines. Nearly 45 educators and coaches joined to take part in events ranging from the leadership reaction course to small-arms fire. Included in those who participate in this week’s activities are educators and administrators from different law schools around America.



MCRC brought those law educators further along by extending their workshop an additional day to further evaluate the law program. Their first stop was at the Navy-Marine Court of Criminal Appeals located on the Washinton Navy Yard, Washington D.C. This court oversees and reviews all the convicted courts-martial in the Marine Corps.



Upon arrival, the educators were introduced to judge advocates representing both “the government” and “the accused,” who spoke to them about the role Marine attorneys play in the courtroom, and in the Marine Corps at large. Maj. Colin Hotard, an appellate attorney at the NMCCA shared why he chose the Marine Corps to practice law elsewhere.



“The biggest selling feature for me was that I knew I would be in the courtroom early and often. Marine judge advocates are going to be litigators,” Hotard said. “You’re going to get your feet wet, sometimes it feels like you’re being thrown into the ring, but ultimately, it’s great.”



Following the panel of judge advocates, the law school administrators and educators were then allowed to speak with the judges themselves of the NMCCA. They asked a myriad of questions, ranging from voir dire (jury selection) to the best way for young law students to prepare for life as a Marine Judge Advocate. Again, the idea that their life as an attorney would be very “courtroom-heavy,” was pressed home.



After their time at the NMCCA, the educators went on to finish their day at the Pentagon where they spoke to the Marine Corps' Judge Advocate Division, the SJA for the Commandant.



“It’s astonishing how much is in here,” said Brian Sitts, director of career services at the University of Kansas, while making his way through the Pentagon. “What I like the most is getting to learn from some of the highest judge advocates what they look for in attorneys, so I can take it back to my students and inform them.”



The USMC JAD gives attorneys a different avenue to the courtroom than traditional paths. These educators learned firsthand from those who have experienced it and learned about the types of law Marine judge advocates might practice.



“What’s most interesting is the fact these individuals have garnered so much experience before even becoming judges,” said Sitts. “They learn tangible skills while being Marines, that gives them such versatility.”



Overall, the workshop helped MCRC build relationships with educators who directly engage with eligible students. Through experiences like this one, educators and administrators are better equipped to inform their students of the benefits and avenues their students might take on the road to becoming Marine leaders.



For more information regarding becoming a Marine Judge Advocate: https://www.marines.com/about-the-marine-corps/roles/judge-advocate-division.html#:~:text=Marine%20Judge%20Advocates%20are%20attorneys,Officers%20first%20and%20attorneys%20second.



For more information regarding attending an educators/coachers workshop: https://www.mcrc.marines.mil/Outreach/Workshops-Media/