Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Chaplains in BALTOPS 24: Caring for the Many; Caring for the Few; Caring for the One

    Royal Norwegian Chaplain hosts Lutheran service aboard the USS Mount Whitney

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez | Royal Norwegian Navy Chaplain Hans K. Sundsbo holds a Lutheran service for...... read more read more

    BALTIC SEA

    06.26.2024

    Courtesy Story

    2nd Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    BALTIC SEA – Chaplains from 12 NATO nations concluded their collaboration during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24. This was the largest cooperative chaplaincy effort in NATO to date.

    Aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney, seven chaplains from four countries met daily to work on a common understanding of spiritual readiness and refine the NATO Spiritual Support Interoperability (SSI) process. This systematic process enabled commanders across NATO maritime forces to request chaplain support at the point of greatest need.

    Navy chaplains routinely traveled from ship to ship answering special requests for support. However, between NATO allies, no process currently exists to facilitate such movements. BALTOPS 24 was a proof of this concept for NATO and a springboard for future innovation.

    “The NATO Spiritual Support Interoperability process leverages existing resources of national chaplaincies within NATO,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ken Stiles, the Chaplain of Destroyer Squadron 60, and one of the designers of the chaplain-related exercise inputs. “This maximizes spiritual readiness in the NATO domain, which leads to greater combat readiness of our Sailors and Marines.”

    By the end of the exercise, 24 chaplains from 12 countries operated from sea and shore. Chaplains were embarked on seven ships and conducted three chaplain exchanges between ships, as well as an amphibious landing.

    On June 13, 2024, Chaplain Remi Caillaud (France) traveled from the French amphibious assault ship Mistral to the USS Mount Whitney, while Chaplains Hans Kenneth Sundsbø (Norway) and Emmanuel R. (Belgium) moved from the USS Mount Whitney to the Mistral. The exchange demonstrated chaplain interoperability across a combined task force.

    While Sundsbø and Emmanuel R. visited and encouraged French sailors aboard Mistral, Caillaud provided a Roman Catholic Mass aboard the USS Mount Whitney. While Sundsbø and Emmanuel focused on the many, Caillaud answered the tradition of a few.

    On June 15, 2024, Chaplains Theodore Svane (Norway) and Dumitru Bostan (Romania) traveled from the USS Mount Whitney to the USS Wasp. They were not only welcomed as special guests, but also had the opportunity to minister to individuals, including one sailor onboard who shared their Orthodox Christian faith tradition.

    “It was a unique experience to participate in BALTOPS 24 aboard the USS Mount Whitney,” said Emmanuel, who led the NATO team. “It was a real joy working together with so many fantastic chaplains and sailors, building partnership and friendship.”

    Together, these NATO chaplains are forging a sustainable plan for future collaboration, by demonstrating that together they can care for the many, care for the few, and in many cases, care for the individual who needs it most.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 07:54
    Story ID: 474978
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Chaplains in BALTOPS 24: Caring for the Many; Caring for the Few; Caring for the One, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Royal Norwegian Chaplain hosts Lutheran service aboard the USS Mount Whitney
    Eastern Orthodox Liturgy service aboard the USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    Roman Catholic Mass aboard USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    CHAPEX during BALTOPS24
    CHAPEX during BALTOPS24
    CHAPEX during BALTOPS24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BALTOPS24
    CHAPEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT