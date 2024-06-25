NATO Chaplains in BALTOPS 24: Caring for the Many; Caring for the Few; Caring for the One

Photo By Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez | Royal Norwegian Navy Chaplain Hans K. Sundsbo holds a Lutheran service for...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez | Royal Norwegian Navy Chaplain Hans K. Sundsbo holds a Lutheran service for servicemembers aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) during Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 in the Baltic Sea on June 9, 2024. NATO chaplains have been cross-decking between U.S., French, Spanish, and Dutch naval ships to provide religious services for servicemembers and participants of BALTOPS 24, ultimately fulfilling their integral role of enhancing the overall spiritual readiness and well-being of service members while strengthening the bonds between allied nations. BALTOPS 24, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Josue Marquez) see less | View Image Page

BALTIC SEA – Chaplains from 12 NATO nations concluded their collaboration during exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24. This was the largest cooperative chaplaincy effort in NATO to date.



Aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney, seven chaplains from four countries met daily to work on a common understanding of spiritual readiness and refine the NATO Spiritual Support Interoperability (SSI) process. This systematic process enabled commanders across NATO maritime forces to request chaplain support at the point of greatest need.



Navy chaplains routinely traveled from ship to ship answering special requests for support. However, between NATO allies, no process currently exists to facilitate such movements. BALTOPS 24 was a proof of this concept for NATO and a springboard for future innovation.



“The NATO Spiritual Support Interoperability process leverages existing resources of national chaplaincies within NATO,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ken Stiles, the Chaplain of Destroyer Squadron 60, and one of the designers of the chaplain-related exercise inputs. “This maximizes spiritual readiness in the NATO domain, which leads to greater combat readiness of our Sailors and Marines.”



By the end of the exercise, 24 chaplains from 12 countries operated from sea and shore. Chaplains were embarked on seven ships and conducted three chaplain exchanges between ships, as well as an amphibious landing.



On June 13, 2024, Chaplain Remi Caillaud (France) traveled from the French amphibious assault ship Mistral to the USS Mount Whitney, while Chaplains Hans Kenneth Sundsbø (Norway) and Emmanuel R. (Belgium) moved from the USS Mount Whitney to the Mistral. The exchange demonstrated chaplain interoperability across a combined task force.



While Sundsbø and Emmanuel R. visited and encouraged French sailors aboard Mistral, Caillaud provided a Roman Catholic Mass aboard the USS Mount Whitney. While Sundsbø and Emmanuel focused on the many, Caillaud answered the tradition of a few.



On June 15, 2024, Chaplains Theodore Svane (Norway) and Dumitru Bostan (Romania) traveled from the USS Mount Whitney to the USS Wasp. They were not only welcomed as special guests, but also had the opportunity to minister to individuals, including one sailor onboard who shared their Orthodox Christian faith tradition.



“It was a unique experience to participate in BALTOPS 24 aboard the USS Mount Whitney,” said Emmanuel, who led the NATO team. “It was a real joy working together with so many fantastic chaplains and sailors, building partnership and friendship.”



Together, these NATO chaplains are forging a sustainable plan for future collaboration, by demonstrating that together they can care for the many, care for the few, and in many cases, care for the individual who needs it most.