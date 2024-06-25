Moody AFB showcases intel capabilities for ACC intel director visit

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Redden, 820th Combat Operations Squadron small...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Redden, 820th Combat Operations Squadron small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) operations noncommissioned officer in charge, right, showcases aerial intelligence equipment to Col. Abraham Jackson, Air Combat Command director of intelligence, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Tyler Smith, ACC A2 senior enlisted leader, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 25, 2024. The 820th COS captured images of the base defense compound with their sUAS, demonstrating their ability to provide rapid situational awareness in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Air Combat Command’s director of intelligence, Col. Abraham Jackson, visited Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 25, 2024, to support the base’s intelligence professionals.



Jackson, soon to be a brigadier general, traveled from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, to hold meaningful conversations with the 23rd Wing and 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing’s intelligence personnel about how ACC can facilitate their manpower, resources, and mission requirements.



"As ACC’s intelligence director, it’s crucial for me to communicate with our wings’ intelligence professionals to ensure the major command’s priorities are fully understood and effectively executed,” Jackson said. “By immersing myself in their capabilities and technologies, I can gain firsthand insight into how the 23rd Wing and 93rd AGOW support the attack, rescue, and base defense missions, thereby enhancing our mission’s readiness."



During the visit, the 23rd Wing showcased their Deployed Intelligence Combat Element (DICE), an expeditionary kit designed for use in austere locations while maintaining a small footprint. Since 2021, the wing has employed the kit to perform key functions such as battle tracking, threat analysis, and command and control.



"The team presented the DICE kit to emphasize its vital function in providing real-time intelligence in deployed environments,” said Maj. Nick McCrabb, 23rd Wing A2. “This compact, innovative system has enabled us to conduct crucial tasks no matter where we are in the world. Demonstrating the DICE kit to Col. Jackson underscores its significance in enhancing our operational capabilities.”



Following the 23rd Wing’s demonstration, the 93rd AGOW’s 820th Base Defense Group presented their ability to gather intelligence in the battlespace utilizing their small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS), or advanced drone. Base defense intelligence teams can rapidly deploy the sUAS, rendering 3D layouts of any environment using images captured by the drone, providing deployed units with better geospatial awareness.



“I was impressed with the way these teams utilize their resources and assets to increase situational awareness in locations that are unpredictable in nature,” Jackson said. “Battlespace awareness is foundational as we operate in threat areas. We need to be sharp, agile, and smart to make better decisions in battlefield environments.”



The visit also gave Jackson the opportunity to recognize Airmen for their hard work and dedication to the mission. He lauded intelligence professionals from the 23rd Operation Support Squadron, 347th Rescue Group, 93rd AGOW, and 820th Combat Operations Squadron.



“We often get Airmen who just came through the training pipeline,” McCrabb said. “Once they get here, they undergo advanced training and execute at a high caliber. It is rewarding to see them get recognized by ACC’s intelligence director.”



The 23rd Wing and 93rd AGOW continue to adapt and leverage modern technology to meet intelligence objectives. Keeping up with the pacing threat, they provide decision-makers with critical information in the battlespace, no matter where they are in the world.