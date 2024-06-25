First Bilateral Symposium between U.S. Navy and Japan Space Operations Group

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN – Sailors, Guardians and Senior Enlisted Leaders from the U.S. Navy (USN) and Air Self Defense Force Space Operations Group (SOG) participated in a bilateral symposium held at the Chiefs Petty Officer Club in Yokosuka, Japan, June, 18 2024.



This was the first bilateral USN-SOG symposium of its kind, bringing Navy and Space personnel together to deepen mutual understanding and build interpersonal relationships. A total of 18 U.S. and 12 Japanese personnel consisting of junior and senior enlisted service members participated in this first iteration.



U.S. Senior Enlisted Leaders from Commander, Navy Forces Japan (CNFJ), Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), Afloat Training Group Western Pacific (ATG WP), Ship Repair Facility & Japan RMC (SRF), Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Far East, U.S. Naval Hospital Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka, and SOG briefed their respective fields during the symposium.



"In modern warfare, tactical level communication is very important for operations so we would like to make sure we know what is going on with each other,” said Warrant officer UEJI ‘George’ Tadayoshi, Senior Enlisted Advisor for Space Operations Group, Ministry of Defense, Japan. “This is a great opportunity to share our great ideas to [develop] mutual understanding and strong ties and bonds with each other as allied partners."



Service members from both sides were actively engaged, asking questions and conversing with their new friends throughout the event.



“We are ecstatic to be able to host ‘George’ and the Space Operations Group for the first ever bilateral symposium between our two services,” said Command Master Chief Mike Kaszubowski, commander, Naval Forces Japan. “It’s important for branches of all services to come together whenever we can and familiarize each other on our respective fields, especially in a relatively new field such as space which covers a vast area that requires close cooperation and coordination.”



Space Operations Group is a Japan Air Self-Defense Force unit based at Fuchu Air Base, Tokyo, engaged in Space Domain Awareness missions and is responsible for and monitoring trends in the space domain to ensure the safe use of communication satellites, remote sensing satellite and Positioning, Navigation and Timing service.



The day was capped off with a ship tour aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), which is forward-deployed in Yokosuka and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15.



CNFJ/CNRJ delivers vital shore readiness capabilities to the Fleet, Fighter and Family throughout the Western Pacific and Indian Ocean by optimizing available resources. CNFJ acts as the Navy representative and coordinator in their area of responsibility, executes shore installation management, and promotes operability and conducts liaison with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force.

