AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad conducts capabilities exercise

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 176th Wing’s 210th, 211th, and 212th Rescue Squadrons conducted a rescue capabilities exercise at Malemute Drop Zone, JBER, Alaska, June 25, 2024.



The training showcased search and rescue, high-altitude parachute drops, in-flight refueling, emergency medical response, personnel recovery, and recovery hoist.



Participants included HH-60G Pave Hawk aircrew of the 210th RQS, HC-130J Combat King II aircrew of the 211th RQS, and pararescuemen (PJs), and combat rescue officers (CROs) of the 212th RQS.



The three squadrons compose the 176th Wing’s Rescue Triad and are among the busiest search and rescue units in the world.



CROs, PJs, and search, evasion, resistance, and escape specialists – known collectively as Guardian Angels – are experts in SAR/PR operations and are trained to infiltrate behind enemy lines to extract isolated U.S. and allied personnel.



The Pave Hawk aircrew is trained to use the helicopter’s sensor suite to find isolated personnel, and they are capable of inserting Guardian Angels by landing or using the HH-60’s rescue hoist.



The HH-60 is also the 176th Wing’s primary platform for extraction since the all-weather helicopter can land in a variety of remote locations, and the crew can employ the rescue hoist when landing is not possible. To extend the range of the Pave Hawk, the HC-130 deploys refueling drogues from pods underneath the wings to refuel the helicopter in flight.



The Combat King aircrew is trained to use the propeller-driven aircraft’s advanced avionics to find isolated personnel at higher altitude and greater speed than the HH-60 and can insert Guardian Angels by low or high-altitude parachute drops.



While the Rescue Triad’s military mission stands alert in support of the 11th Air Force Alaska NORAD Region, they also provide Alaska with specialized civil SAR capabilities when available. Alaska is the largest U.S. state by area, comprising more total area then the next three largest states of Texas, California, and Montana combined. In addition, Alaska has nearly 34,000 miles of shoreline – more than all the lower 48 U.S. combined. Continuous training in Alaska’s vast and austere locations hones the Rescue Triad’s specialized skill set.