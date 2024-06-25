U.S. and Japanese Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations

U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships joined forces to conduct bilateral operations in the Philippine Sea, June 21, 2024.



The bilateral operations included the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Izumo-class helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183).



“Our alliance with the JMSDF continues to demonstrate our shared vision of peace,” said Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Destroyer Squadron 15. “It is a privilege for Rafael Peralta to sail alongside Izumo, as this operation strengthens our resolve and fortifies stability in the Indo-Pacific."



Bilateral operations encompassed personnel transfers, flight operations, and the opportunity to share expertise, both regional and professional.



“The U.S. Navy has been operating in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 75 years,” Cmdr. Stephen Szachta, commanding officer of Rafael Peralta. “Our Naval presence is not new, and we perform exercises together with regional counterparts on a regular basis. Our continued presence in the Indo-Pacific region promotes security, stability, and supports the rules-based international order.”



The U.S. Navy regularly operates alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment to the rules-based international order. Bilateral operations such as this one provide valuable opportunities to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability across allied navies in the Indo-Pacific.



Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.



7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

