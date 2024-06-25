Space Delta 8 welcomes new SATCOM commander

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Col. Jeffrey Weisler took command of Space Delta 8 – Satellite Communications during a change of command ceremony at Schriever Space Force Base, June 24, 2024.



Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr, Space Operations Command commander, presided over the ceremony.



Miller highlighted Col. David Pheasant for his dedication and focus as the commander of DEL 8 over the past two years and expressed his excitement for the continued excellence DEL 8 will provide for the USSF under Weisler’s leadership.



“David Pheasant led the Delta 8 formation brilliantly… he even built Delta 8’s great 18 who competed and won in the Guardian arena in academic, resilience and physically challenging exercises where they competed against teams across the United States Space Force,” Miller said. “In short, I don’t think anybody else could have racked up the level of successes for this team other than David Pheasant… but I think you would all agree with me that there is nobody better suited to take the place of David Pheasant than Jeffrey Weisler.”



Weisler is the third commander to take charge of DEL 8 and the organization is the focal point for U.S. protected and assured military SATCOM.



“I hope to build upon and accelerate everything that has been accomplished under Pheasant’s leadership,” Weisler said. “We will work together to generate, present and sustain the U.S. Space Force’s SATCOM combat readiness by integrating and delivering military SATCOM capabilities… we will develop resilient joint minded professionals in an organization of trust, loyalty and commitment.”



Pheasant, who will become the deputy commander for Space Forces Europe and Africa, shared memories of his time as commander.



“A lot has happened over the past two years, both successes and what one would normally label as challenges, but Space Delta 8 overcame it all,” Pheasant said. “Col. Weisler will be the addition DEL 8 needs as he will continue the proud tradition we have worked hard to develop.”



Headquartered at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, DEL 8 provides Satellite Communications and is the focal point for U.S. protected and assured Military SATCOM. The delta is composed of four squadrons: 4th Space Operations Squadron, 8th Combat Training Squadron, 10th Space Operations Squadron and 53rd Space Operations Squadron. For more information on DEL 8, visit: Space Delta 8 Fact Sheet.

