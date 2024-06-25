Space Delta 8 Guardian to compete in Miss Colorado USA Pageant

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- For three days from June 28-30, 50 women are slated to gather in Greeley, Colorado to compete in the 2024 Miss Colorado USA Pageant, one contestant being U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 Brianna Guillory, 4th Space Operations Squadron wideband engineer.



From Iowa, Louisiana, a small town of less than 3,500 people, Guillory grew up in a family that taught her the importance of responsibility, strong work ethic and believing that one can accomplish anything they put their mind to. It’s this mindset that would catalyze Guillory’s pageant dreams throughout her childhood and into adulthood.



Since entering the Space Force in December 2020, Guillory made time to pursue her pageant dreams, entering into her first beauty pageant – Miss Colorado USA.



“I chose this pageant when I saw how much good the contestants contribute to their communities. They can shed light on what they truly believe in and do it with truly serving hearts,” Guillory said. “Colorado has become my home away from home, and I would love to give back to my community while recognizing this relatively new military branch that has provided so many opportunities for me.”



Despite Guillory being new to the world of beauty pageantry, she is looking forward to showing her fellow Guardians that they too can pursue their dreams while serving their country.



“I hope to be able to show my team that you can do anything you set your mind to,” Guillory said. “I also want to be able to support them the way that they have showed support for me in this process. If I can even help just a few Guardians or Airmen realize they too can follow their dreams, I would feel profoundly honored.”



Throughout Guillory’s service, she has developed technical and tactical proficiencies through her time as a space systems operator, wideband satellite vehicle expert and a weapons and tactics tactician, a position in which she was trusted to lead joint operation exercises for U.S. Space Command and Space Delta 8.



She’s also volunteered as a Teal Rope, bridging her peers with the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, and also with a non-profit organization focused on developing musical talents for youths. Each of these responsibilities have built upon one another to develop Guillory into the Guardian she needs to be to focus on her goal. She devotes her time off work to studying for the interviews and preparing for the pageant competition, all while going to school to complete her associate degree in air and space technologies.



“My biggest motivator through this process has been my family and friends,” Guillory said. “I couldn’t be more appreciative of the people I have in my corner, to include the Space Force.”



Despite the challenges of work-life balance, Guillory emphasized the importance of the Space Force pillars and the value of connection and character among leaders. Using this as her foundation, along with the courage to step outside of her comfort zone, she said she looks forward to what she gains from the pageant.



“Some things I hope to take away from this experience is a deeper level of pride in myself and what I stand for, improved confidence, and connections with the women competing alongside me,” Guillory said.



While Guillory remains focused on her current role as a wideband engineer, she is greatly appreciative of her leadership team for allowing her to take the opportunity to participate in Miss Colorado USA. After the competition, she plans to continue bringing awareness to the Space Force and the life-changing opportunities it provides its Guardians.



“I am lucky to have an amazing support system in my squadron leadership… doing this pageant will hopefully show others that service members are more than just a rank or their job, we are all people, we have a story to share, and I am very excited to share mine,” Guillory said.



The winner of Miss Colorado USA will go on to compete at Miss USA.



