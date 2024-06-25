Preserving a piece of history

Photo By Airman Raina Dale | Members from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia gather in front of a Douglas C-47 Skytrain...... read more read more Photo By Airman Raina Dale | Members from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia gather in front of a Douglas C-47 Skytrain at the Museum of Alaska Transportation in Wasilla, Alaska, June 13, 2024. The Skytrain is scheduled to move to its new home at the Museum of Aviation on Robins after undergoing restoration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Members from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia disassembled a Douglas C-47 Skytrain at the Museum of Alaska Transportation in Wasilla, Alaska, June 6, 2024, in preparation for transport to the Museum of Aviation on Robins.



The move will preserve a piece of Air Force history for all Americans, both service members and civilians.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick Schiavone, 709th Airlift Squadron commander, says it has been a fantastic opportunity to partake in the movement of one the very aircraft that participated in the Normandy landings.



The Skytrain, tail number 43-15200, is a historically significant aircraft that participated in three crucial airborne operations of World War II.



The first was Operation Overlord, where they dropped men of C Company, 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Regiment, 101st Airborne Division during the first wave of the airborne assault of Normandy during the night of June 5 to 6 1944. It also participated in the aerial resupply of Bastogne, a critical success of allied defense against the German Ardennes offensive, and Operation Varsity, where it was instrumental in the largest single-day airborne invasion ever as U.S., Canadian, and United Kingdom troops crossed the Rhine into northern Germany.



“Externally, we’re helping to restore something for the general public to see about Air Force history and heritage,” said Arthur Sullivan, the curator at the Museum of Aviation at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. “We look at it internally as a way to honor the Airmen and the Soldiers that flew in that aircraft in World War II.”



After its delivery to the United States Army Air Forces in 1944, the aircraft served in the European Theater of Operations until June 1946 when it returned to the continental U.S. During its time in the ETO, the aircraft served in the 99th Troop Carrier Squadron, 441st Troop Carrier Group, IX Troop Carrier Command, 9th Air Force. It served in various capacities in the New York and Alaska National Guard before its retirement in 1960.



After its active service, the Skytrain went to the National Museum of the United States Air Force Loan Program, based at Wright Field, Ohio, then displayed at Kulis Air National Guard Base in Anchorage. It moved to Wasilla in the early 1980s.



“We’ve had this C-47 for [many] years and now it’s going to be restored,” said James Grogan, executive director for the Museum of Alaska Transportation. “Having it go back and get a full face lift and restoration is part of preserving that part of history we have to remember.”