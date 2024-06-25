Inspections Insider: Subject Matter Experts

The mission of the Office of the Naval Inspector General (NAVINSGEN) is to independently and objectively inspect, investigate, and inquire into matters of importance to the Department of the Navy (DON). Within this mission, NAVINSGEN has two primary product lines – Investigations and Inspections.

NAVINSGEN’s Inspections, Evaluations and Intel Oversight Division conducts command inspections (CI) and area assessments (AA) across the major fleet concentration areas to identify and help correct readiness and quality of life issues. To accomplish these directives, the Naval Inspector General (NAVIG) began the tradition of recruiting subject matter experts (SME) from other staffs and commands to conduct its inspections and investigations. Partnering with Enterprise SMEs has proven to be an invaluable resource and an important aspect of maintaining fleet readiness.

Area Assessment and Inspection Teams comprised of both NAVINSGEN Inspectors and SMEs from across the Navy. Informed with focus group and pre-inspection survey data, Inspectors and SMEs review area command top concerns, conduct inquiries and interviews, examine records, and visit installations across the Pacific.

NAVINSGEN has an outsized impact on fleet readiness and sailor's quality of life by providing an advocate for issues and concerns found through our inspections and investigations. Recently, our Inspections Division completed an area assessment of The United States Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR) and included SMEs from 24 commands. Several recurring SMEs joined the team to assist with this effort including Mr. Craig Ozaki, Mr. Michael Gramolini, and Mr. Michael Hill.

Mr. Craig Ozaki

Mr. Craig Ozaki has served as an SME for NAVINSGEN since 2013 and has served under four Navy Inspector Generals, Vice Admiral James Caldwell, Vice Admiral Herman Shelanski, Vice Admiral Richard Snyder, and Vice Admiral John Fuller. His area of specialization is Information Technology Infrastructure and Communications. “I was directed to support then VADM Caldwell in Cyber and information technology as a subject matter expert,” said Ozaki.“ After the first Echelon II CI, I was a “by name request” to support CI’s and area assessments.” Mr. Ozaki has established his reputation as a trusted SME. He continues his service with NAVINSGEN because, “Supporting the NAVINSGEN is a great opportunity to actually observe our systems working “in the fleet.” I can also liaison directly with Program Executive Offices (PEOs) and their Program Offices to identify areas for better customer interactions.”

His command, Naval Information Warfare System Command Headquarters (NAVWAR, formerly known as Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command) is responsible for C4ISR and business systems in the Navy and Marine Corps.

Mr. Michael Gramolini

Mr. Michael Gramolini has served as an Ordnance and Explosive Safety SME since 2023. As a U.S. Fleet Forces Explosives Safety Officer and Logistics Specialist, Mr. Gramolini’s expertise assists with articulating official Navy explosive safety policy and procedures. According to Mr. Gramolini, he was influenced to assist NAVINSGEN, “to see how we are doing and where we need attention. I wanted to help keep us the best Navy in the world.”

Mr. Gramolini’s extensive knowledge has taken him to the Japan, San Diego, and Europe area assessments. He is highly connected, maintaining liaison with explosives safety representatives to address Navy-wide explosives safety issues to resolve disputes. His experience has been helpful to coordinates with commands to maintain safety awareness. What keeps him coming back? “The people, the team, and making a difference,” Gramolini said.

Mr. Michael Hill

Mr. Michael Hill has been a Casualty Assistance Calls Program SME since 2023. Beginning his service in the Indo-Pacific Campaign AA, he has traveled to Singapore, Guam, Hawaii, Korea, Japan and San Diego with the NAVINSGEN team. He was present for the NAVSUP Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania CI and Europe AA.

Hill believes that casualty Assistance Calls Program (CACP) exists to provide dignified, professional and compassionate care for next of kin (NOK) when a casualty occurs within the DON. “Providing this care is not just the right thing to do, but a vital and enduring mission that requires dedicated focus and teamwork,” said Hill.

This program is often be a difficult topic, but is vital to the mission. It ensures our fallen shipmates and their families are supported in their time of need. “As a SME to the NAVINSGEN Team, I am able to meet and assess a command's ability to effectively respond to a casualty event”, says Hill.

When asked what keeps him coming back, Hill said, “I feel the opportunity to support the NAVINSGEN mission has allowed me and the Casualty Assistance Calls Program to be more effective and efficient when supporting the Fleet, Fighter and Family.” Hill continued, “The NAVINSGEN Team has welcomed and supported my SME participation as if I was a member of the NAVINSGEN Team. The support and affirmation of the importance of my program and how if effects the mission of the Navy is invaluable.”

