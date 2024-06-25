Fort Sill embraces flexibility and productivity with telework, remote work

Fort Sill is embracing the future of work, boosting productivity and employee satisfaction through flexible telework and remote work options.



"Responsible telework opportunities meet the expectations and needs of our changing workforce and can enhance productivity and boost employee morale," said Julia Sibilla, Fort Sill Garrison deputy commander. "But leadership engagement is crucial for it to be successful."



Telework became an integral part of federal government operations after President Barack Obama signed the Telework Enhancement Act of 2010. This legislation required federal agencies to establish telework policies and integrate telework into their continuity of operations plans. The COVID-19 pandemic later accelerated its adoption, making it a critical tool for maintaining operations while ensuring employee safety.



"If an employee would like to be considered for telework, they have the right to put in a request, and the manager has a requirement to consider it,” said Janice Zachery-Carter, supervisory workforce development specialist, explained the process. “For an employee to telework, the position needs to be suitable for telework, the employee needs to be prepared to manage teleworking tasks and the supervisor needs to be actively engaged."



Telework in the federal government falls into three categories: routine telework, involving regular work-from-home days; situational telework, which is occasional; and remote work, where the employee rarely or never reports to the office.



Gracelyn Westover, a budget analyst for the Resource Management Office (RMO), transitioned to remote work in February 2023 when her husband received a permanent change of station to Fort Bliss, Texas. As a military spouse, she has faced constant challenges finding stable employment with each move.



"The biggest advantage is staying with my family through different duty stations while maintaining career stability," Westover said. "Remote working enabled me to convert to a career appointment, which I am forever grateful for."



She added, "I am 100 percent more productive remote working than on-site."



Westover highlighted the advantages of reduced distractions and a quiet workspace that enhances her focus. Remote work also accommodates her hearing disability, allowing her to use technology that integrates with her hearing aids.



Ryan Totte, RMO's budget officer, manages a team of 12 budget analysts while teleworking. He began during the COVID-19 pandemic and has since incorporated it into his regular schedule. "To manage a successful team, I communicate with them throughout the day, as well as in our scheduled meetings," Totte said.



He appreciates the improved work-life balance, noting that teleworking allows him to spend more time with his family and reduces the stress associated with commuting.



Deirdre Gattenby, director of the Resource Management Office, pointed out another advantage of teleworking which is that it allows employees to continue their duties if they are injured or not feeling well.



"In the past, employees who felt slightly ill but still capable of working faced a dilemma—they either had to take leave, reducing productivity, or risk coming into the office and spreading their illness to colleagues," Gattenby said.



She added that telework has become essential in enhancing job satisfaction and employee morale by supporting a work environment that values productivity and employee well-being.



However, telework is not without challenges. Some employees, like Westover, miss face-to-face interactions with colleagues. Additionally, managers must adapt their leadership styles to effectively oversee remote teams.



Sibilla emphasized that leaders must be actively engaged and supportive of teleworking arrangements.



"Leadership support is crucial, and policies should be position-specific, not person-specific," she said. “This approach ensures that telework strategies align with organizational goals while meeting employee needs.”



Sibilla said as Fort Sill continues to adapt to changing work environments, its embrace of telework demonstrates a commitment to both mission readiness and employee satisfaction.



“By balancing flexibility with productivity, the installation is positioning itself at the forefront of modern workplace practices in the military.”

