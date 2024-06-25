Blue Grass Chemical Activity welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. David Dellerman assumed command of the Blue Grass Chemical Activity from Lt. Col. Tyler McKee in a ceremony on June 25.

Kelso Horne, III, director for the U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity, presided over the ceremony and praised McKee’s vision and compassion for his employees.

“Lt. Col. McKee’s vision for the future and regard for his workforce have ensured a solid foundation for transition of employees as BGCA’s mission is completed,” Horne said. “His efforts to plan for transition have set BGCA on a stable path for consolidation and organizational closure, as well as environmental liability.”

McKee addressed the BGCA workforce for the final time as commander and congratulated them on their significant accomplishments over the past two years.

“BGCA’s final Department of the Army Inspector General level inspection found zero recordable observations. Our last three Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program exercises were executed flawlessly. In the middle of all those achievements, we delivered the last of the U.S. chemical weapons stockpile to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant for final destruction,” McKee said. “These amazing accomplishments were possible because of our unparalleled workforce. An amazing workforce that loves the community and each other enough to make sure they are executing what is right and making sure that they do it the right way.”

McKee, who led BGCA as it supported delivery of the last of the U.S. chemical weapons stockpile, is moving to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command located at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Dellerman comes to BGCA from Fort Cavazos, Texas where he served as deputy commander to the 48th Chemical Brigade, 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Explosives Command. He holds a Doctor of Public Health and a Master of Psychology.

"To this incredible team before me, I emphasize transparency, open communication, and inclusivity. Your insights and feedback are essential. I look forward to hearing your ideas and learning from your experiences. We will build on our strengths, overcome any challenges, and seize every opportunity to achieve our shared goals,” Dellerman said. “As we look ahead, I am eager to lead with integrity, to foster a culture of excellence, and to continue the legacy of those who came before us. Let us move forward with courage and collaboration, honoring our past while shaping our future.

Horne acknowledged the accomplishments of BGCA under McKee and expressed confidence in Dellerman’s ability to guide the organization through the future.

“Lt. Col. Dellerman’s career speaks for itself,” Horne said. “The Chemical Materials Activity is privileged to have him as the leader who will complete our mission here.”

Dellerman’s first order of business as commander will be continuing employee and organizational transition efforts. The BGCAPP is scheduled to complete destruction of agent contaminated secondary waste, including drained, containerized rocket warheads in January 2025.

