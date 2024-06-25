Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fifth Coast Guard District holds change-of-command ceremony

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rear Adm. John “Jay” Vann assumed the duties and responsibilities of the Fifth Coast Guard District from Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath, Wednesday at Coast Guard Base Portsmouth.

    Vice Admiral Nathan Moore, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, presided over the ceremony.

    Vann, as commander of the Fifth District, will serve as the operational commander for all Coast Guard missions from the North Carolina-South Carolina border to New Jersey, encompassing nearly 5,600 Coast Guard active duty, Reserve, and civilian personnel and spanning 1.4 million square miles of oceans, bays, and rivers. The 5th District also includes several mid-Atlantic ports, the largest U.S. Naval base in the world, and the Capital region.

    Prior to assuming command of the Fifth District, Vann most recently served as the commander of Coast Guard Cyber Command, in Washington, D.C., where he was responsible for conducting cyberspace operations in support of Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Defense mission objectives.

    Gilreath served as the Fifth District commander since 2022 and oversaw Coast Guard response operations throughout the region, including response efforts to oil spills, search and rescue cases and numerous critical marine transportation issues. He will go on to assume the role of Coast Guard Assistant Commandant for Capabilities which he will be responsible for identifying and providing capabilities, competencies, and capacity along with service-wide policy for the staffing, training, equipping, and employing Coast Guard forces to meet mission requirements.

