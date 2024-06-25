Team Minot goes outside

When Airmen first get orders to Minot, there are a lot of thoughts that come to mind. They usually envision really cold winters and nothing but stretches of farmland. Little is ever mentioned of the summers in Minot, and how the eight to nine weeks of fun in the sun make it all worthwhile.



“To the people saying there’s not much to do in Minot, they are not looking hard enough or in the right places,” said Juan Vadell, event coordinator for the Minot park district and Minot native. “We have the Air Force base, Minot State, farmers, and lots of industries so it doesn’t matter how niche, you will be able to find your community.”



Vadell stated that Facebook would be a good place to go for those looking for a specific community to join while in Minot.



“Odds are you’re not away from your cell phones and game systems enough to go outside and really enjoy Minot,” said Darrel Kerzmann, retired Air Force 23rd Bomb Squadron Chief and Dakota Air Museum crew member. “Minot has the Air & Railroad Museum, several parks, and if you hunt, boat, fish, and camp you won’t find much better than Lake Sakakawea and Lake Audubon.”



Kerzmann emphasized the notion that no matter where you get stationed, you have the sole responsibility of making the most of it.



“Minot is the right size city,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, executive director of Visit Minot. “People love the small town vibe, the safety, entertainment, restaurants, and outdoor activities.”



Schoenrock suggests that those who are looking for events to participate in should look at Visitminot.org and MinotParks.com. She said the North Dakota State Fair is a month away and its the largest event in the state.



Team Minot hopes to see you outside this summer.

