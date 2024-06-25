Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Minot goes outside

    Team Minot goes outside

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Trust Tate | Emerald Klett, Golden Meditation owner, leads a meditation class at Roosevelt Park,...... read more read more

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate 

    Minot Air Force Base

    When Airmen first get orders to Minot, there are a lot of thoughts that come to mind. They usually envision really cold winters and nothing but stretches of farmland. Little is ever mentioned of the summers in Minot, and how the eight to nine weeks of fun in the sun make it all worthwhile.

    “To the people saying there’s not much to do in Minot, they are not looking hard enough or in the right places,” said Juan Vadell, event coordinator for the Minot park district and Minot native. “We have the Air Force base, Minot State, farmers, and lots of industries so it doesn’t matter how niche, you will be able to find your community.”

    Vadell stated that Facebook would be a good place to go for those looking for a specific community to join while in Minot.

    “Odds are you’re not away from your cell phones and game systems enough to go outside and really enjoy Minot,” said Darrel Kerzmann, retired Air Force 23rd Bomb Squadron Chief and Dakota Air Museum crew member. “Minot has the Air & Railroad Museum, several parks, and if you hunt, boat, fish, and camp you won’t find much better than Lake Sakakawea and Lake Audubon.”

    Kerzmann emphasized the notion that no matter where you get stationed, you have the sole responsibility of making the most of it.

    “Minot is the right size city,” said Stephanie Schoenrock, executive director of Visit Minot. “People love the small town vibe, the safety, entertainment, restaurants, and outdoor activities.”

    Schoenrock suggests that those who are looking for events to participate in should look at Visitminot.org and MinotParks.com. She said the North Dakota State Fair is a month away and its the largest event in the state.

    Team Minot hopes to see you outside this summer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 14:05
    Story ID: 474915
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Minot goes outside, by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Team Minot goes outside
    Team Minot goes outside
    Team Minot goes outside
    Team Minot goes outside
    Team Minot goes outside

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recreation
    minot
    entertainment
    history
    music
    minot air force base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT