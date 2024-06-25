Wasp conducts brief stop for fuel in NAVSTA Rota

ROTA, Spain – The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), with embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), pulled into Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, June 25, 2024, for a replenishment of supplies and fuel.



NAVSTA Rota is home to more than 35 tenant commands comprising of approximately 3,000 Americans that make up the active-duty and civilian population, providing support for U.S. and NATO ships, supporting safe and efficient movement of U.S. Navy and Air Force flights and passengers, and providing cargo, fuel and ammunition to units in the region.



The port visit allowed Sailors and Marines to visit on-base facilities to restock personal supplies and decompress.



“Deployment is a difficult time for many Sailors and Marines, but, through camaraderie and toughness, each forges ahead to perform at their best,” said Capt. Paul O’Brien, Wasp’s executive officer. “Although this was a working port for us, we strove to provide liberty for the crew when we could because we understand the need for a short reprieve from life at sea in order to reset and be ready to support whatever tasking Wasp may be called to perform.”



NAVSTA Rota was built in 1955, following two years of negotiations between the United States and the Kingdom of Spain. Today, Rota stands as the gateway point, and initial replenishment port, to prepare warships for their journey into the Mediterranean region.



“While in the Mediterranean, our crew, both Sailor and Marine, will have to sustain an increased level of awareness and caution,” said Cmdr. Sean Getway, Wasp’s operations officer. “The ship must maintain a strong presence during the months ahead and be prepared to conduct a variety of tasking.”



NAVSTA Rota was constructed under the watchful eye and technical prowess of the Navy’s Bureau of Yards and Docks, resulting in an impressive seawall built to protect the artificial harbor. Construction of the seawall utilized roughly 10,000 concrete “tetrapods,” or large concrete structures whose shape is designed to dissipate the force of incoming waves and help prevent erosion over time.



Wasp began its deployment June 1, leaving the east Atlantic Ocean and transiting to the Baltic Sea to participate in Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24).



Wasp is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) support high-end warfighting exercises while demonstrating speed and agility operating in a dynamic security environment



You can follow USS Wasp’s adventures on Facebook and Instagram (@usswasp_lhd1).



To learn more about WSP ARG and 24th MEU (SOC) “Team of Teams,” visit their DVIDS feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/wasparg24thmeu.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 14:18 Story ID: 474908 Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 595 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wasp Conducts Brief Stop for Fuel in NAVSTA Rota, by PO2 Sydney Milligan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.