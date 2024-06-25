90 MW hosts U.S. Extended Deterrence Dialogue

Photo By Glenn Robertson | Personnel participating in the U.S.-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue engage with...... read more read more Photo By Glenn Robertson | Personnel participating in the U.S.-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue engage with each other about the strategic deterrence mission here, at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 13-14, 2024. The EDD allowed Air Force leaders to see the operations of F.E. Warren AFB’s strategic deterrence mission first-hand and to engage with the nations allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Glenn Robertson) see less | View Image Page

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE , WYOMING, UNITED STATES 06.26.2024 Courtesy Story 90th Missile Wing

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. –



The 90th Missile Wing hosted the latest meeting of the U.S.-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 13-14, 2024.



As part of the EDD, the 90MW provided updates and briefings about the base’s ongoing modernization efforts as well as the importance of the Wing’s strategic deterrence mission, which underpins the U.S. extended deterrence commitments to its allies.



“We are extremely grateful to the 90th Missile Wing for hosting the EDD. Such engagements are invaluable opportunities to learn from our military colleagues about the operations of our strategic deterrent and to further reassure our allies,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Alexandra Bell, of the Department of State’s Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability. “The operators, facility managers and support personnel who made the EDD possible greatly contributed to U.S. diplomacy and the mission of the Department of State. We appreciate opportunities to collaborate with the U.S. Air Force on this and future diplomatic visits.”



While the visit supported the nation’s commitment to its allies in terms of deterrence, it also supported the ties between the U.S. and Japan.



“As the oldest continuously active military installation within the U.S. Air Force, F.E. Warren Air Force Base provided the perfect setting for hosting our Japanese allies and providing them with the opportunity to observe the facility’s outstanding professionalism and commitment to the strategic deterrence mission,” said Richard Johnson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Policy. “Visits like this fully supports the purpose of the Extended Deterrence Dialogue and strengthens the enduring nature of the U.S.-Japanese relationship.”



During their two days on base, the delegation heard from Maj. Gen. Stacy Jo Huser, Twentieth Air Force commander, as she welcomed them to the base and spoke on the 20 AF mission here and on other installations. The group finished their visit with a tour of Uniform-01, the base’s training launch facility, and the 90th Operations Group, where they received the 90 MW mission brief from Col. Johnny Galbert, 90 MW commander, and toured the missile procedure trainer.