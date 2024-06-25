Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90 MW hosts U.S. Extended Deterrence Dialogue

    90 MW hosts U.S. Extended Deterrence Dialogue

    Photo By Glenn Robertson | Personnel participating in the U.S.-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue engage with...... read more read more

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE , WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Courtesy Story

    90th Missile Wing

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. –

    The 90th Missile Wing hosted the latest meeting of the U.S.-Japan Extended Deterrence Dialogue at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 13-14, 2024.

    As part of the EDD, the 90MW provided updates and briefings about the base’s ongoing modernization efforts as well as the importance of the Wing’s strategic deterrence mission, which underpins the U.S. extended deterrence commitments to its allies.

    “We are extremely grateful to the 90th Missile Wing for hosting the EDD. Such engagements are invaluable opportunities to learn from our military colleagues about the operations of our strategic deterrent and to further reassure our allies,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary Alexandra Bell, of the Department of State’s Bureau of Arms Control, Deterrence, and Stability. “The operators, facility managers and support personnel who made the EDD possible greatly contributed to U.S. diplomacy and the mission of the Department of State. We appreciate opportunities to collaborate with the U.S. Air Force on this and future diplomatic visits.”

    While the visit supported the nation’s commitment to its allies in terms of deterrence, it also supported the ties between the U.S. and Japan.

    “As the oldest continuously active military installation within the U.S. Air Force, F.E. Warren Air Force Base provided the perfect setting for hosting our Japanese allies and providing them with the opportunity to observe the facility’s outstanding professionalism and commitment to the strategic deterrence mission,” said Richard Johnson, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Policy. “Visits like this fully supports the purpose of the Extended Deterrence Dialogue and strengthens the enduring nature of the U.S.-Japanese relationship.”

    During their two days on base, the delegation heard from Maj. Gen. Stacy Jo Huser, Twentieth Air Force commander, as she welcomed them to the base and spoke on the 20 AF mission here and on other installations. The group finished their visit with a tour of Uniform-01, the base’s training launch facility, and the 90th Operations Group, where they received the 90 MW mission brief from Col. Johnny Galbert, 90 MW commander, and toured the missile procedure trainer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 12:12
    Story ID: 474901
    Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE , WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90 MW hosts U.S. Extended Deterrence Dialogue, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    90 MW hosts U.S. Extended Deterrence Dialogue
    90 MW hosts U.S. Extended Deterrence Dialogue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ICBM
    OSD
    Modernization
    90th Missile Wing
    20th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT