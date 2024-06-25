AFCLC Culture Guide App 3.0 gives users an improved experience

The Air Force Culture and Language Center has improved its signature Culture Guide App to optimize individual performance by transforming each user’s education experience. The new version of the app introduces more functionality and a better user experience.



Culture Guide App 3.0 allows Airmen to receive credit for learning about other countries’ cultures while simultaneously responding to the Department of the Air Force’s call for Reoptimization for Great Power Competition. It begins with developing mission-ready Airmen through training focused on a mix of skills needed for wartime operational mission readiness. It also answers the Air Force Chief of Staff’s call to follow through on training transformation, focusing on learner-centric training, and education to optimize individual human performance.



The app was initially released in 2017 and was recognized by The Wall Street Journal as one of the six indispensable apps for business travelers. Version 2.0 of the app appeared in 2021 and included enhanced accessibility to the AFCLC’s Expeditionary Culture Field Guides.

Version 3.0 of the app has been totally redesigned in both function and appearance. Some of the improvements include:



• A new home page that highlights the most recent content and has new features such as dark mode.

• A Favorites function that saves the user’s favorite content in one place for easy reference

• A global search to allow users to locate content quickly.

• A content-sharing feature that allows users to quickly share any content with others.



“As demand for the content on our app has exploded over the last couple of years, we’ve learned a lot about things we needed to do to improve the user experience,” he said. “AFCLC’s Culture Guide Mobile App 3.0 represents a quantum LEAP in making it easier to be our customer with a revamped user interface. From a landing page conducive to easier site navigation to a feed with recent content additions, our tech team has hit a home run in modernizing our app into a powerful tool for the readiness of an expeditionary force with a global mission where partner interoperability is imperative. With The Global Classroom in everyone’s pocket, we’re ready to teach when you’re ready to learn…anytime, anywhere.”



The app is available to anyone through the App Store and Google Play and is safe for Department of Defense mobile devices. More than 43,000 individuals are already using it. Go to your app store and download the app today. If you already have the app and your phone doesn’t auto-push updates, go to your App store to update to the most current version.

