    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Technical Excellence, Departures at June Award Ceremony

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrated excellence in patient care and technical expertise while bidding fond farewells at an awards ceremony conducted Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

    Recognized from left to right were;

    With the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal; Hospital Corpsman Second Class Sophia Crews, Hospital Corpsman First Class Garett Fralix, Hospital Corpsman Third Class Miguel Rodriguez, Hospitalman Devin Kelsey.

    With Letters of Appreciation from Commander, MCAS Cherry Point for their support of the 2024 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show; Mr. Joe Farland and Mr. James Williams.

    Mr. Thomas Cieslak for Third Place, 2023 Military Health System Communication Award.

    With the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal; Navy Lieutenant Sarah Cruz and Lieutenant Commander Kyle Herring.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 09:35
    Story ID: 474880
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
