Fort Buchanan enables readiness by offering the only DoD Motorcycle Rider Courses in the region

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO— Seven local service members attended the motorcycle basic rider course at the installation's motorcycle range June 25-26, as required by Army Regulation 385-10, the Army Safety Program.



The Installation Safety Office supervised the course. Cape Fox company is the contractor in charge of executing the instruction blocks.



Chris Gruszkos was the motorcycle instructor on the ground.



"The motorcycle safety foundation courses are not just a requirement but a necessity. If you're riding off post without taking the class, you're risking yourself. Your insurance won't cover you in case of an accident," said Gruszkos.



The motorcycle basic course is a two-day course in which students learn how to operate and maintain a bike and understand key safety measures that must be implemented when riding.



The course includes classroom activities to introduce riders to the mental and perceptual processes needed to be good riders and teach students how to process information and make safe decisions.



"I used to ride a motorcycle often, but I have some time without riding one. Now I want to do things right, so I must take the course to resume riding," said Master Sgt. Dennis Cordova, engineering assistant at the 156th Contingency Readiness Group, Puerto Rico National Guard.



Some of the most interactive aspects of the basic course are the practice with the clutch and throttle coordination, straight-line riding, stopping, turning, and shifting.



"This is my first time riding a motorcycle with clutch and shift. I don't consider Vespas or Scooters real motorcycles. Here, I have learned how to control the clutch, so the bike does not make a bad move and cause an accident," said Senior Airman Karielis Vélez Rivera, also from the 156th Contingency Readiness Group, Puerto Rico National Guard.



It is important to note that the U.S. Army provides motorcycles to every student for the basic motorcycle rider course. Meanwhile, students must bring their own bikes for the advanced rider course.



The advanced course consists of a one-day session that builds on basic skills and helps with personal risk assessment and crash-avoidance skills—all of which are designed to help service members improve their overall riding and ensure their safety.



By offering motorcycle rider courses every month to the Department of Defense (DoD) workforce on the island, Fort Buchanan demonstrates with actions its role as a resourced and secure installation that enables warfighters.



For more information regarding the motorcycle rider courses, service members and civilians can contact the Fort Buchanan Installation Safety Office at (787) 707-2560/3853 from Monday to Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and to facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

