Fort Leonard Wood says farewell to Pollio, welcomes Bartley at change of command

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leonard Wood held a change-of-command ceremony June 25 on the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Plaza, where Col. Anthony Pollio relinquished command to Col. Steven Bartley.



The reviewing officer for the ceremony was William Kidd, director of the U.S. Army Installation Management Command - Training Directorate at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. He called Fort Leonard Wood and the commitment in its service members and civilians to generate the finest service members in the world, “truly a special place.”



“We are a team of teams, and we could not do our jobs without the support and partnership of everyone here, both inside and outside the gate, and through the entire community here in the Ozark region,” Kidd said. “Defending this nation and leading those that do is a tough, complex business, and it demands excellence in every step that is taken. Simple competence is not enough. We have to be the best, doing your best, each and every day. And the best is what Fort Leonard Wood got from Colonel Anthony Pollio each and every day.”



Kidd listed some of the garrison accomplishments under Pollio’s command, including being named one of the top three installations in the Department of Defense, assisting hundreds of new Americans in achieving citizenship and a Presidential Volunteer Service Award for a unit on the installation.



“Mission complete,” Kidd said to Pollio. “Well done. Your leadership has made a difference here, and it will be felt long into the future.”



Kidd also welcomed Bartley to the IMCOM team and Fort Leonard Wood, calling him a “highly experienced Military Policeman and leader, who has served in many demanding roles.”



“I am confident that you will lead this garrison with distinction,” Kidd said.



Pollio, who will next serve as the deputy director for intelligence at Army Futures Command in Austin, Texas, thanked the garrison team and the Fort Leonard Wood community, adding it was, “truly an honor to serve as the garrison commander at Fort Leonard Wood.”



“I feel that I’ve always been an extremely lucky person throughout my entire life,” Pollio said. “I was lucky to be born in the greatest country in the world, the United States of America; lucky to be born in a great family; and lucky to have the opportunity to serve in the United States Army. Prior to being selected for command, I was preparing to retire from the Army. However, my luck held out one last time, and I was activated from the alternate list to take command at Fort Leonard Wood. And I consider myself extremely lucky and fortunate to have had that opportunity.”



Pollio said he realized why Fort Leonard Wood is a great place to serve, “from the very first day.”



“As I interacted with the garrison and the MSCoE teams, as well as the local community leaders, I was inspired by your expertise and exceptional dedication to supporting the service members, civilians and family members, who train, work and live on Fort Leonard Wood every day,” Pollio said. “I am proud to have served alongside of you.”



Pollio also welcomed Bartely.



“I know you’ll do a great job,” Pollio said. “My only advice to you is that you have a great team of dedicated professionals, and if you take care of them, they will always impress you with their results.”



Bartley, who most recently served as the chief of Operations and Plans for the Office of the Provost Marshal General, at Army headquarters in the Pentagon, thanked everyone who helped make the change-of-command ceremony possible, and he thanked Kidd for “the privilege and opportunity to command.”



“I hold this position in the highest regard and look forward to serving this great garrison and the community of families and mission partners it serves,” Bartley said.



To Pollio, Bartley said thank you for a smooth transition into the garrison command position.



“I wish you the best of luck in your future assignment in (Army) Futures Command,” Bartley said.



To the garrison team, Bartley noted, “collaborative teamwork…will be required to address the challenges ahead.”



“Fort Leonard Wood’s accomplished history and current posture cannot be separated from the community of men and women that work and live here, as well as the mission partners, inside and outside of the gates,” Bartley said. “While I cannot see the future, I am certain that the collective effort that enabled Fort Leonard Wood to be established quickly in 1940, will be the same collaborative teamwork that will be required to address the challenges ahead.”



More photos from the ceremony are available to view and download on the Fort Leonard Wood Flickr page.

