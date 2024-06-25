INSCOM celebrates Army’s 249th Birthday

FORT BELVOIR, Va., The U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) celebrated the Army’s 249th birthday with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony held in its Nolan Building headquarters at Fort Belvoir, June 14.

Col. Bryan M. Love, assistant chief of staff, G3, INSCOM, presided over the ceremony. Love’s comments centered on legacy, asking those in attendance to think back on the legacy they were bequeathed during their time serving this nation.

“Scroll back through time to every leader or person you met. What did they bequeath you as tools,” asked Love. “What did they give you? Did they teach you emotional intelligence? Did they teach you how to talk to people? As you look at those things over time, that was the legacy that they imparted on you.”

The Army’s birthday theme this year is “Honoring the Past, Defending the Future.” After reminiscing on the legacy of the past, Love looked toward the future and the significance the Army continues to hold.

“General Washington on July 2, 1776, while in his New York headquarters, penned the following quote in his orders to the Army: ‘The fate of unborn millions now depends under God on the courage and conduct of this Army,’” stated Love. “That still resonates today. It highlights the significance of what this Army means to the U.S., to the people, and to the unborn that will indeed follow us.”

As Love wrapped up his comments, he asked the Soldiers, Army Civilians, and contractors to ponder on what legacy they will leave.

“What legacy are you leaving with those here at INSCOM, at the major subordinate commands, to the subordinates or the superiors to your left and to your right,” asked Love. “Is it something that is going to be beneficial? Is it something that’s going to detract? Because at the end of the day, it not only affects INSCOM now, but it also affects the unborn millions that will come behind you.”

The ceremony concluded in true Army birthday tradition. Love was joined by INSCOM's oldest and youngest Soldiers to cut the Army birthday cake with a saber.

The oldest Soldier in INSCOM, Lt. Col. Bradley A. Grimm, deputy director, G37, INSCOM, represented the Army’s past. Whilst the youngest Soldier in INSCOM, Pfc. DeVaughn M. Price, supply specialist, INSCOM, represented the Army’s future.

June 14 is more than just the Army's birthday. June 14 is also Flag Day. On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution officially creating the first American flag. It consisted of 13 stripes alternating in red and white and 13 white stars on a blue field. Over 100 years later, in 1916, President Woodrow Wilson officially established June 14 as Flag Day.



INSCOM executes mission command of operational intelligence and security forces; conducts and synchronizes worldwide multidiscipline and all-source intelligence and security operations; and delivers linguist support and intelligence-related advanced skills training, acquisition support, logistics, communications, and other specialized capabilities in support of Army, Joint, Coalition Commands and the U.S. Intelligence Community.

