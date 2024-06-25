From pre-med to Army Civilian: JMC’s Lane is a go-getter

Shannon Lane originally had plans to go to medical school, but she shifted her career path along the way.



For almost two years, Lane has been serving as a health physicist for the Joint Munitions Command, headquartered at the Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois. She is a member of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Low-Level Radioactive Waste Lead Agent Program, which resides in JMC’s headquarters. Lane works at the Morris Consolidation Facility, a radioactive material consolidation facility located at RIA.



When unwanted radioactive items are turned in, the initial goal is to repurpose them, and recycling is also an option when feasible. If neither of those options is viable, JMC disposes of items at a licensed or permitted hazardous waste disposal facility. The military does not have its own radioactive waste disposal facility.



Things such as compasses, chemical agent detectors, optical lenses, and sighting and alignment devices contain radiation. However, because most of those items are standard issue for Soldiers, Lane’s job is not inherently dangerous if proper safety precautions are taken.



“We take the government’s unwanted radioactive commodities and process them for disposal,” Lane said.



Lane’s hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed, and she was recently selected as the Fiscal Year 24 Second Quarter JMC Headquarters Employee of the Quarter.



“I was surprised to hear I won the award, but I’m very appreciative of it,” Lane said. “I think one of the good things about my job is I’ve never felt like my work was taken for granted or not appreciated, and the award reaffirms that.”



Lane, who was born in Fort Pierce, Florida, resided in Huntsville, Alabama, for 16 years before moving to the Quad Cities, and she doesn’t regret the decision.



“I enjoy the comradery at JMC,” Lane said. “I feel like everybody really works together to complete our mission. My supervisor really encourages personal growth and furthering your education.”



As an undergraduate student, Lane pursued a double major in biology and psychology, earning bachelor’s degrees in both concentrations from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama. Additionally, she obtained a master’s degree in medical education from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Looking ahead, Lane intends to pursue a master’s degree in health physics starting this fall.



“Shannon is truly one of the best, brightest junior employees I have witnessed in my 40 years of government service,” said Mike Cronrath, director of JMC’s Environmental, Safety and Health Division. “Shannon has also taken on additional administrative roles for the directorate, assisting the chiefs and myself in updating and organizing personnel rosters and records. On top of all this, she continually improves her technical knowledge, skills, and abilities in health physics, while effectively managing the Morris Consolidation Facility.



“Shannon is a consummate professional who always goes the extra mile,” Cronrath added.



Lane enjoys putting in the additional effort, and she has solid advice for newer members of JMC’s workforce.



“Put yourself out there, make connections, and meet other people,” said Lane, who besides her daily responsibilities is also a volunteer for JMC’s Morale Association Group and its Transformation Action and Advisory Team. “I’ve been able to build relationships and acquire additional support by doing that.”



Lane builds bonds with those in her community as well. She serves as a board member for the Jaycees of the Quad Cities, participates in the Young Professionals of Iowa, volunteers her time at Gilda’s Club of Davenport, Iowa, and is an active member of a walking group.



“All those things usually fill up my calendar pretty quick,” Lane said.

