WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) Concludes Participation in BALTOPS 24

BALTIC SEA - The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) successfully concluded their participation in exercise Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24, the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, June 20, 2024.



From 5 to 20 June, the Wasp ARG-24th MEU (SOC) participated in various scenario-based exercises with NATO Allies, focused on honing joint warfighting capabilities and power projection across the Baltic region.



The Marines and Sailors of the 24th MEU (SOC) integrated with military units from Spain, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Sweden, and more to conduct a variety of amphibious, land-based, and aerial missions across the Baltic states, including infantry tactics training, joint personnel recovery operations, reconnaissance and surveillance, explosive ordnance and demolition ranges, aerial defense and support, and in conclusion, a joint, large-scale amphibious assault.



A first for the 24th MEU (SOC) and new NATO Ally Sweden, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), the aviation combat element of the 24th MEU (SOC), deployed a detachment of personnel, MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, and AV-8B Harrier jets over 900 nautical miles from the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) to Kallinge, Sweden to establish a temporary expeditionary advanced base (EAB). This self-deploying, self-sustaining EAB integrated closely with Sweden’s Air Force to support numerous aviation missions during BALTOPS 24.



“BALTOPS 24 was a tremendous opportunity to train and operate with our Allies in the Baltic region,” said Col. Todd Mahar, commanding officer, 24th MEU (SOC). “We built relationships and a shared understanding of naval warfighting and continued to demonstrate the strength of the NATO Alliance. We are excited to operate with our Allies throughout our deployment in U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations.”



USS Wasp (LHD 1), along with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), participated in a mass casualty simulation exercise with the Royal Netherlands Navy Rotterdam class landing platform dock ship HNLMS Johan de Witt (L 801) and the Spanish Navy aircraft carrier ESPS Juan Carlos I (L 61). The event exercised medical capability and capacity by demonstrating that we are stronger together.



Continuing the cross coordination with the Spanish Navy, Spanish Armada AV-8B Harriers from the Juan Carlos I conducted flight operations, to include refueling, with the aviation crew aboard the flight deck of Wasp, increasing interoperability for air operations across the joint and Allied force.



For the culminating event, the Wasp ARG-24th MEU (SOC) conducted a joint amphibious assault exercise with Spanish Navy and Marines, Polish soldiers, and Romanian Naval Infantry in Ustka, Poland. The assault required seamless integration and planning between the Wasp ARG-24th MEU (SOC) and Allied forces to successfully execute the complex military operation.



“An evolution like this demands coordination and cooperation between multiple control centers across all of our ships,” said Capt. Nakia Cooper, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron 4. “Managing the air and water space, launching surface craft, and conducting flight operations at the same time, requires skill, coordination and communication. It is the relationships with our Allies that make all the choreography come together.”



WSP ARG units participating in BALTOPS 24 included the USS Wasp and USS New York. The 24th MEU (SOC) included Battalion Landing Team 1/8, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), and Combat Logistics Battalion 24.



New York concluded BALTOPS 24 by participating in Kiel Week 2024. Kiel Week is a world-class maritime festival held annually in Kiel, Germany and is considered to be the largest event of its type in the world, attracting millions of visitors each year. While in Kiel, New York Sailors and 24th MEU (SOC) Marines participated in festival events, conducted a media day, and held public tours onboard, solidifying enduring relationships throughout the North Atlantic and European region.



The WSP ARG - 24th MEU (SOC) is conducting operations in U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations to support high-end warfighting exercises while demonstrating speed and agility operating in a dynamic security environment.



BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 06:58 Story ID: 474865 Location: AT SEA Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) Concludes Participation in BALTOPS 24, by 1LT Emily Bennick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.