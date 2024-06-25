USAG Hawaii Combat Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Infestation

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawai’i — The U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i Directorate of Public Works, in coordination with Tree Solutions Hawaii, a locally owned contracted company, conducted a critical operation on Thursday, June 20, to protect palm trees from the destructive Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle (CRB). The mission involved injecting palm trees with a specially formulated insecticide to kill the CRB and prevent the palms from dying. The treatment took place at Wheeler Army Airfield (WAAF) and Schofield Barracks.



The CRB was first detected in Hawai’i about 13 years ago, likely hitching a ride and initially discovered at Hickam Air Force Base. Over the last three years, the beetle population has surged, spreading from the Hickam Airfield area and the West side of O’ahu to Central Oahu and recently reaching the North Shore. The beetles target the heart of the palm, or the new stem growth essential for the palm’s survival. Once the beetles consume this vital part, the palm ceases to grow and eventually dies.



The CRB affects various types of palms, including coconut, fan, royal, and date palms. When deprived of their preferred food source, these beetles have also been known to attack other plants such as banana, sugarcane, hala, kalo, pineapple, and ferns.



The U.S. Army Garrison is utilizing two primary treatment methods: insecticide treatments and physical barriers (special netting technique). The most effective manual treatment, as identified by the University of Hawaii Department of Tropical Plant and Soil Science's Landscape and Urban Horticulture, involves a trunk insecticide injection method.



“We inject the insecticide directly into the trunk of the palm. The insecticide travels through the palm’s internal system to the heart, where the beetles typically reside. This method doesn’t prevent the beetles from chewing on the palm, but it paralyzes and eventually kills them once they ingest the treated plant matter,” explained David Golden, a representative from Tree Solutions Hawaii.



A large part of the battle includes eliminating CRB breeding grounds. CRB breed in rotting plant material from any plant, including entire dead trees, mulch, trimmings, fruit and vegetative scraps, decaying stumps, and compost, including bagged compost originating on Oahu. The Army and its contractors have been following CRB Response guidelines to properly treat and transport these types of materials.



The Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle poses a significant threat to Hawaii’s palm trees. Without intervention, the beetles could decimate palm populations, impacting not only the landscape but also the ecological balance. The ongoing efforts to treat and protect these trees are vital to maintaining Hawaii’s natural beauty and biodiversity.



Golden and his team at Tree Solutions Hawaii continue to work diligently in support of the U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i to combat this invasive species, employing proven methods and exploring new solutions to safeguard the islands’ palms. They have been treating other installations as well. Jonelle Oshiro, Directorate of Public Works, Landscape Architect, oversees the contract and process.



The U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i remains committed to the stewardship of our natural resources and the protection of our environment exemplifies our dedication to combating invasive species and preserving the beauty and health of our installations.

